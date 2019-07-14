Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 Years Ago: The July 14, 1994, New Era reported on a $500,000 fire that hit the Meke Inc. sewing factory overnight. The factory owners assured employees that they would be back to work as soon as possible. The fire marshal was investigating the cause of the blaze that extensively damaged the interior of the building. Neighbors set up lawn chairs to watch firefighters work.

Also in that edition: A tiny cemetery just outside Intercourse had long been easy to ignore. It had been abandoned to the ravages of time until Dorothy and Richard Bender and Ken Rutter got to it. The trio restored the 16 gravestones, removed debris and planned plantings. Friends and others volunteered their time and funds to help in the restoration.

National Headline: U.S. changing currency to foil counterfeiters

50 Years Ago: Harry K. Gerlach, superintendent of Lancaster County public schools, and Joseph E. McSparren, Vo-Tech Authority vice-president, toured the new Vo-Tech School that recently had been constructed on a former farm outside Willow Street. The $3.6 million school had large windows that spilled light into labs, workshops and classrooms. There were 328 panes of glass on one side alone, leading McSparren to quip that he was glad not to have the window washing contract. The July 14, 1969, Intelligencer Journal had the story.

In the same edition, it was reported that the Pennsylvania Bureau of Employment Security opened an annex office at the Crispus Attucks Center on Howard Avenue. A representative of the bureau would be there Monday through Friday to refer applicants directly to job openings.

National Headline: Work on compromise // Missile fallback explored

75 Years Ago: A Lancaster County soldier was on hand for the U.S. flag-raising over Rome on July 4. Private Elmer A. Schnader and his company formed up in tribute before the Rome Area Commander as the flag was raised in Piazza Venezia. The flag had flown over the U.S. Capitol when the United States declared war on Japan and Germany. The July 14, 1944, Intelligencer Journal had the story.

The same edition reported that 8-year-old Ray Witmer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chester J. Witmer of Paradise, lost nine teeth in a mishap. The boy lost the teeth when he was struck by a bicycle on Harristown Road. He was knocked down, suffered several mouth lacerations and was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital.

National Headline: Milk pool price hits new high

100 Years Ago: The July 14, 1919, New Era reported that the streets committee intended to speed up street paving. To do that, all underground work had to be hastily completed. The committee wanted no tearing up of asphalt after paving began. Also, the Bell Telephone Company was given permission to “plant” several telephone poles in various parts of the city.

The same edition also reported that Lancaster soldiers, sailors and Marines would gather at city hall for the purpose of forming a local post of the American Legion. The group’s first acts would be to elect officers and select a name for the post.

National Headline: Motion to permit 2% beer starts big fight