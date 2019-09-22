Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 Years Ago: Following long-standing tradition, tens of thousands of people lined the streets for the 76th annual Ephrata Parade. The parade and the Ephrata Fair filled the area with rides, animals, shows and contests — and of course, food. A triple-decker bicycle, a sheep show and a miniature horse were all highlighted in the Sept. 22, 1994, New Era.

The same edition reported that Lancaster County was taking a hard look at high-tech voting. County Commissioners had spent years debating the with to computerized machines. A main reason to switch was that the county was growing fast, and mechanical machines were hard to find. The machines were also obsolete and difficult to tally. Election results could be tallied faster with electronic machines.

50 Years Ago: The Sept. 22, 1969, Intelligencer Journal reported that local bus riders were unhappy with bus system cutbacks. The Conestoga Transportation Company did not say which services would be reduced, but riders were concerned. They told a reporter that they feared changes in their routes, longer commutes and lack of needed transportation.

Also in that edition, it was reported that ground was broken for a new church in the city. The construction of Faith Bible Fellowship Church was ceremonially begun at the corner of Seymour and Prospect streets. The Rev. John Dunn wielded the shovel, accompanied by members of the church’s congregation.

75 Years Ago: The Sept. 22, 1944, Intelligencer Journal told the story of Pfc. William E. Gast Jr., whose battalion, the 743rd Tank Battalion, was awarded the Distinguished Unit Badge for Bravery at Normandy Beach. His battalion fought for more than 16 hours “against overwhelming enemy fire.” Gast sent the badge home to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William E. Gast of Ann St.

That edition also reported that more than $1,500 worth of “loot” was taken from Darmstaetter’s and Sears department stores. A newspaper-wrapped package of stolen fountain pens gave police their first clue that the suspect was a local. A suitcase stolen from Darmstaetter’s and sold was then traced back to a city man who was charged with the crime.

100 Years Ago: The Lancaster County Fair was in town and Governor Sproul was expected to attend. The board of directors stated that when the governor “advises the exact time of his arrival, special preparations will be made for his entertainment.” There were free admission days scheduled for school children and soldiers. The Sept. 22, 1919, New Era had the preview.

In the same edition: Leo Willinger, who made his name in aviation, aimed to do it again in tires. The reserve military aviator became the manager for Pennsylvania Tire Stores Co. When not working in the store at the corner of Duke and Marion streets, Willinger would lend his aviation skills to the Lancaster Squadron of the Aero Club.

