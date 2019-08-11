Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 Years Ago: Efforts were underway to preserve the famous “Witness” farm. Emma Krantz’s Strasburg Township farm was a primary filming site for the well-known movie, and preservationists were out to save it. To that end, they asked the public for help. A series of fundraising events including private tours, a public picnic and an art/craft auction were scheduled. The Aug. 11, 1994, New Era outlined the plans.

Also in that edition, Jessie Nighthawk was slated to perform at LancasterFest 94. The local Cherokee singer-songwriter, born Roy Rogers, performed under the name Jessie Nighthawk to honor his father Jessie and the Nighthawk Cherokee clan into which he was born. Rogers’ songs told of Native American folk heroes and of his own somewhat tumultuous life.

National Headline: House panel votes to ban smoking on every flight in and out of U.S.

50 Years Ago: The Aug. 11, 1969, Intelligencer Journal reported on a plan by the Mount Joy Borough Water Authority to cover the Florin reservoir by winter. The 2,500-square-foot cover was seen as an important step in improving the water facilities. The plastic cover would use differential pressure to create a dome shape over the water’s surface. In the past, residents complained about dead rodents, birds and algae floating in the water.

The same edition reported that leftover cement abutments from trolley lines became “timber teepees” for children at Circle Creek Camp. The concrete structures stood five feet above the ground and were recycled into raised teepee bases. The teepees each housed six to eight young campers while they explored nature, made crafts and learned about wildlife.

National Headline: Moonmen freed from lunar lab

75 Years Ago: The Aug. 11, 1944, Intelligencer Journal reported that Lancaster Local was the first truck driver’s union that voted to end five days of work stoppage. The union responded after a telegram from the Acting Head of the International Union. Drivers went back to work without a contract because the stoppage seriously curtailed the movement of wartime products and materials. Union members had signed a pledge to avoid that consequence.

Also in that edition: Colonel James Hale Steinman was named the director of the Printing and Publishing Division of the War Production Board. The new “printing and publishing chief” worked with his brother John F. Steinman in publishing the Intelligencer Journal, the New Era and the Sunday News. His predecessor, Arthur R. Treanor, would continue as a consultant to the board.

National Headline: U.S. armored columns begin battle for Paris

100 Years Ago: Three men were arrested for breaking into an ice box and stealing fish. The three were charged with stealing from an ice box at George A. Kegel’s fruit and fish stand at the Southern Market House. Police followed and then chased the culprits, who dropped the fish and fled. The Aug. 11, 1918, New Era had the story.

In the same edition, it was reported that Black Hawk, a member of the Blackfoot Tribe of Montana, was ordained as a minister in Lancaster. The ceremony took place at the Church of Christ, 242 W. King St. Black Hawk and Chief Red Fox (also a minister) were spending the summer as guests of Judge Vandersloot of York. A pow-wow was planned for Labor Day.

National Headline: Andrew Carnegie dies suddenly at Lenox, Mass.