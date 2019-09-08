Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 Years Ago: The Sept. 8, 1994, New Era reported on students who made a major impression on the first day of school. Keith Maurer, Janet DeBord, Zack Schulz and Keith’s younger sister Amy Maurer arrived for the day at East Petersburg Elementary in a stretch limo. The ride was courtesy of a Bon-Ton Department Store contest won by Keith Maurer.

The same edition reported that three teens from Lancaster County were spending their weekends in the 16th century. Two Hempfield seniors, Krissy Dunkle and Jennifer Cowan, along with Mike Still, an eighth grader at Lancaster Country Day, were members of the Blackfryar Apprentice Troupe at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire. Dressed in period costumes, the trio entertained and interacted with fairgoers as town criers and the town prophet.

National Headline: Keeping up with the times, Eskimo Pie adding yogurt

50 Years Ago: A collision on the railroad tracks near Pequea injured three people. A Penn Central work train crashed into the back of a slower freight train. Two employees who were riding in the caboose of the first train were injured. Jill R. Hoffman, 26, was hurt while sitting in a parked car near the collision site. A derailed freight car crushed the left side of Hoffman’s convertible. All three injured people were listed in satisfactory condition at area hospitals. The Sept. 8, 1969, Intelligencer Journal covered the accident.

Also in that edition, it was reported that The Sisters of Mercy celebrated their Centenary Year of Service. The nuns were teachers at 17 schools throughout the Diocese of Harrisburg, including Lancaster Catholic High School and others in Lancaster County.

National Headline: Sen. Dirksen dies of coronary At 73

75 Years Ago: The Sept. 8, 1944, Intelligencer Journal reported on a community effort to keep kids in school. Local merchant William Shand teamed up with D. R. Long and Lt. Navy Commander Clark Olney to promote the “Back-To-School” campaign. They quoted historical leaders and touted the social and financial advantages of finishing a high school education.

The same edition reported that Private Norwood “Barney” Ewell, Lancaster resident, won four events in a meet with Rutgers civilian students and students in their Army Specialized Training Program. Ewell led the Camp Kilmer team to victory by winning the 100 and 220 yard dashes, the broad jump and the low hurdles.

National Headline: Discontinue use of blue rationing tokens on Oct. 1 // Step in line with sharp reduction in processed food rationing

100 Years Ago: The Sept. 8, 1919, New Era reported that the Flying Circus was in town for a three-day stay. The vanguard of the famed aviators, with Mayor Trout’s enthusiastic support, chose Buchanan Park as their landing area. Residents who were disappointed two weeks previously when mechanical troubles cancelled a planned show could take heart. The vanguard returned to fulfill its promise.

Also in that edition: A musical event served to highlight the need for a bandstand at Buchanan Park. Several thousand people gathered to hear the season’s final concert given by 50 musicians and performers. The musicians performed in the drained wading pool, and only those seated nearby could fully appreciate the excellent music.

National Headline: President hurls sarcastic spears at Senate critics