Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

25 Years Ago: Camp Shand, a camping area that entertained generations of county children, got a permanent home as its 100th birthday present. The Lancaster YMCA announced plans to buy and upgrade the site, which was previously leased from the Lebanon YMCA. The two groups reached the end of a lease-purchase agreement begun in 1983. Purchase price was $175,000. The Aug. 4, 1994, New Era had the story.

The same edition reported that Turkey Hill was having difficulty getting a convenience store approved in East Hempfield Township. A site at Route 283 and State Road was selected, but plans had stalled. Turkey Hill blamed the delay on the “nit-picky” township, while the township accused Turkey Hill of “horsing around” with their plans. Tempers flared all around as sewer and traffic concerns were discussed.

50 Years Ago: The Aug. 4, 1969, Intelligencer Journal reported that the Lancaster Redevelopment Authority was ready to seek bids on the building of Lancaster Square. The $2.5 million project was formally approved by the Department of Federal Housing and Urban Development. Redevelopment Authority Director Louis G. Milan expected construction to start by late September.

Also in that edition, it was reported that Lancaster city detective Luther Henry “turned out to be his own best witness.” Henry was in the area of Duke and Chester streets searching for a suspect with binoculars when he spotted a man assaulting and robbing a juvenile. Though the suspect was empty-handed when caught, Henry had seen enough to make an arrest.

75 Years Ago: A counterfeit gas stamp enterprise in the city’s east end was raided by police. Authorities seized a printing press and bogus stamps that would have fetched $350,000 on the black market. The ring operated out of a private garage on East Marion Street. Office of Price Administration (OPA) director Walter C. Young praised the “splendid cooperation of Lancaster City Police.” The Aug. 4, 1944, Intelligencer Journal had the story.

The same edition contained a police report by Benjamin Brubaker. Brubaker informed state police that several times during the month of July thieves had raided his chicken coops. A tally of Leghorns on his farm revealed 75 birds had been stolen.

100 Years Ago: Officials with the Lancaster City Board of Health hit upon a novel way to reduce the fly population and improve sanitation. Boys at the city’s play centers were given 10,000 fly swatters to distribute, and a contest for children ensued. Cash prizes were offered for the largest number of flies killed by city children. The Aug. 4, 1919, New Era had the story.

As the city dealt with flies, the county was experiencing a different plague – robberies. At least a dozen were reported in the southern end of the county within a three-week span. Bandits made off with cash, household items and food. It was thought that the robbers were “local talent.”

