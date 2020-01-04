On June 18, 2019, LNP celebrated its 225th anniversary.

The earliest newspaper to which today’s LNP traces its roots was the Lancaster Journal, first published on June 18, 1794, by William Hamilton and Henry Willcocks from a news office located in a tavern building at the King Street site of the current LNP building.

To celebrate 225 years of Lancaster newspapers, we present this series of 52 front pages from the history of the newspapers which would eventually become LNP.

Presidential visit

In the final weeks of the 2004 presidential campaign, George W. Bush needed help from Lancaster County.

After narrowly losing Pennsylvania to Al Gore in the 2000 election, Bush visited the state 40 times, including two visits to Lancaster. Just six days before the election, Bush made a third trip, though as of the date of this front page, the specific location had not been announced. Bush would eventually speak before 20,000 onlookers at the Lancaster Airport on Oct. 28, but on Oct. 23, the date of this newspaper, a large line of people woke up early to stand in line in front of the Lancaster GOP headquarters on Columbia Avenue to get tickets.

After the mayhem of the 2000 election, where Bush famously won both a Florida recount and a presidency by 537 votes, voters were intensely interested in how 2004 would shake out. An AP article on the right side of the page states it plainly – “What if it isn’t even close?”

According to the article on Bush’s visit, local Republican officials were asked to drum up at least 120,000 votes to counter Sen. John Kerry’s potential wins in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Once the numbers were counted, it was determined that the re-elected President Bush gained 65.8% of Lancaster County’s vote, which amounted to 145,591 people. Despite this, Kerry carried Pennsylvania by a slim margin of 2.5%.

In other front page news, Lisa Michelle Lambert, the convicted killer of Laurie Show, sought a new hearing after being rejected by a panel in a Philadelphia federal court. Nearly 13 years after the murder, Lambert, 32, claimed that she had been tried unfairly. This claim would be denied, and Lambert continues to serve a life sentence. In December of 2019, Lambert’s accomplice in the murder, Tabitha Buck, was granted parole with the possibility of release before 2020.

Sources: Newspapers.com, uselectionatlas.org, LancasterOnline.com