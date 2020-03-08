Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

What were Lancaster County residents reading about in March of 1995? Quite a lot, it turns out. Here are a few of the headlines from March 8:

Troubled dollar hits another record low // Decline will mean higher prices for imports // Huge deficit partly to blame, Fed chief says

2 lawmakers ask probe of ‘high’ cereal prices

Will Marcia Clark lose custody of her children because of O.J. trial?

Student files harassment suit after lesbian professor’s lecture on sex

GOP pushing measure to limit lawsuits on securities fraud

2 Americans gunned down in Pakistan

Gingrich blasts gay “recruiting” in schools

2 House panels OK tighter rules for food stamp program

Check out the March 8, 1995, New Era here.

Millions of people around the world stopped what they were doing to view an early afternoon solar eclipse on March 8, 1970. Near totality occurred at 1:40 p.m., when local watchers experienced a “curious purple twilight.”

Many people viewed the eclipse from their yards, roofs and porches, but one of the most popular spots for youngsters was the North Museum.

Children learned about and created safe ways to view the eclipse. A large projection telescope was set up in front of the museum so that viewers didn’t have to look skyward to see the solar spectacle.

Check out the March 8, 1970, Sunday News here.

Lancaster County has always been a farming community. Sometimes that means adapting things to fit the seasonal farm calendar. Even the wheels of justice might have to stop turning until all the crops got in.

That’s what happened with the DUI case of Jacob H. Burkholder of Ephrata in 1945. A “second offender,” Burkholder knew he was looking at jail time if he pled guilty.

Provided Burkholder entered a guilty plea, the district attorney was willing to delay the sentencing long enough to allow Burkholder to work his farm over the summer.

Burkholder would be called for sentencing after the harvest.

Farmers received some special treatment from Selective Service as well. Farm employees who met certain criteria were classified as critical and essential workers. These men were safe from being called up, while others with farm deferments were not.

In livestock news, it was reported that $40,774. 260 worth of livestock had been handled by Lancaster’s Union Stockyard. While the number represented a decrease it showed the importance of local stockyards in the overall industry.

Check out the March 8, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

Ice was big news in Lancaster at the start of March, 1920.

The end of the winter ice jam in Columbia drew hundreds of visitors.

The giant chunks and cakes of ice were stationary, but walking across the Susquehanna was almost impossible. The cakes of ice – several feet thick – were jagged and uneven, making walking on it very dangerous.

No river communities were alarmed about the ice buildup.

Hundreds of residents braved bitter cold and high winds to climb onto the railroad bridge for a better view of the icy landscape.

While the ice pack itself was attracting lots of visitors, the lack of movement was causing concern elsewhere.

The pumping station in Columbia was flooded, and water in the boiler room meant that it was impossible to start the pumps.

Residents were asked to conserve water and eliminate waste. The water supply available would last for about 10 days. It was hoped that would be enough time for conditions to improve.

The newspaper wasn’t immune to winter weather problems. A blizzard prevented mail delivery and readers missed the latest installment of the popular serial “Moonlight and Money.” Here's what was published in its place:

Check out the March 8, 1920, New Era here.