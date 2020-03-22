Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

Walmart stores are now a part of everyday life here in Lancaster County, but in 1995, the retail giant's push to move into the county was met with fierce opposition.

The New Era, working with the Millersville University Center for Politics and Public Affairs, conducted a survey of county residents about the potentially incoming superstores. At the time, Walmart had proposed four locations for stores in the county - near Ephrata, Mounty Joy and Lititz, and one east of Lancaster city.

The survey determined that about 46 percent of residents were in favor of Walmart coming into the county, with about 39 percent opposed and about 14 percent undecided. Those in favor generally cited low prices and job creation as their reasons, while those opposed were concerned about land development, traffic congestion and negative effects on small businesses.

Miss Downtown Lancaster? Yes, that was a thing. In March, 1970, the first such title was bestowed on Karen Hampton Beacher, a 23-year-old Gap native who received the keys to a new compact car for her use during the year of her reign, in addition to the honor inherent in the title of "reigning beauty of downtown commerce."

Beacher was a 1964 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School and a 1969 graduate of Virginia Intermont College. She worked at a handicapped rehabilitation hospital in Delaware, and was planning to be married in June of 1970.

In March of 1945, Staff Sgt. Edward C. Witmer Jr. saw the welcome scenery of his Strasburg home for the first time after spending four years in a Japanese prison camp in the Philippines.

Witmer had survived the Battle of Bataan, but was among thousands taken prisoner by Japanese forces. Many were taken to Japan, and many others died during the infamous Bataan Death March. Witmer was one of just 511 prisoners remaining in Cabanatuan prison in Manila.

Witmer was the first prisoner-of-war to return to Lancaster County from a Japanese prison camp, and was scheduled to return to the theater of war after a 90-day leave.

A gas leak in a Nevin Street home in March 1920 did considerable damage but, amazingly, injured no one - not even the residents, one of whom was holding the match that set off the explosion.

John Kauffman, after just moving into the rented home with his wife, was attempting to check for gas leaks, after hearing from the landlord that gas had been smelled there previously. After finding and sealing one leak, he inadvertently found another by way of lighting a match.

The resulting explosion blew out the home's windows, tore plaster from the walls and destroyed furniture and other contents of the home. The explosion was heard for blocks around.

