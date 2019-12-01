Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

Three thousand Lititz residents came out to rededicate their beloved Nativity display in 1994.

The previous year the display was caught up in a lawsuit the ACLU filed on behalf of an anonymous Lititz resident. The suit alleged the traditional public display violated the separation of church and state.

Residents worked to save the holiday tradition, forming the Lititz Manger Preservation Society, selling sweatshirts and staging a 36-hour candlelight vigil as a demonstration of support.

The whole affair absorbed the Lancaster County community, even garnering national media attention.

Residents said that the year brought the Lititz community closer together. Christmas 1994 found that community gathered, holding candles and engaging in silent prayer as they rededicated their display for another Lititz Christmas.

Lititz residents weren’t the only group banding together for a cause in early December 1994.

Two hundred and fifty teenagers gathered in Penn Square for a rally against AIDS.

“Teens Taking Charge” was a peer education group sponsored by the Lancaster AIDS Project. The downtown rally was one of several events held in the area in support of World AIDS Day 1994.

The Annual Candlelight Memorial sponsored by the Lancaster AIDS Project was planned for Steinman Park.

In late 1969, the draft was on the minds of many - especially the young men of Lancaster County.

Prior to a draw in the national Selective Service lottery, young people of draft age were gathered at a Franklin & Marshall College café.

The students in the coffee shop told a reporter that they largely approved of the new draft deal. The young men favored a birthday-driven lottery over the previous system where local draft boards determined eligibility.

In spite of agreeing with the method, draft eligible students Robert Parker and Fred Fletcher commented, “It’s still a draft.”

Student Michael Walker called it “a step forward,” but he still preferred an all-volunteer army.

The young men with April birthdays (next to be called up) all just hoped that their numbers would not be first.

Other students supported the volunteer army, citing choice rather than chance.

The main benefit to the new system was seen as “knowing how I stand” rather than the “constant uncertainty” with local draft boards.

Ronald Pietraszkiewicz, who had an April 14 birthday, responded simply; “The only solution is peace.”

Milkweed pods might not seem to be valuable to anyone in wartime, but there was a time when milkweed pods helped save American lives.

The government used milkweed floss to make lifebelts for men in the service, and they created a contest to enlist civilian help.

An army of 2,000 Lancaster County school children took to the fields to collect as many of the pods as they could, and they collected a LOT. Students and some adults collected 3,126 bags of milkweed pods during the month-long contest.

The overall haul was tremendous, but one “Milkweed Kid King” reigned supreme when the final count was taken.

Wayne Lonsberry collected 14 bags of milkweed pods, the most of any child in the contest. The government paid 20 cents per bag, netting 8-year-old Wayne $2.80.

Lancaster’s efforts would provide at least 1,500 life belts to servicemen.

The National Guard was a new idea in 1919, but one of Lancaster’s best known figures was appointed to lead the local contingent.

Captain William C. Rehm, a local district attorney, was promoted to Major and tasked with recruiting two companies and planning an armory. While he took on the responsibilities, Rehm refused the promotion several times before accepting the new rank.

