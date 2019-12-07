On June 18, 2019, LNP celebrated its 225th anniversary.

The earliest newspaper to which today’s LNP traces its roots was the Lancaster Journal, first published on June 18, 1794, by William Hamilton and Henry Willcocks from a news office located in a tavern building at the King Street site of the current LNP building.

To celebrate 225 years of Lancaster newspapers, we present this series of 52 front pages from the history of the newspapers which would eventually become LNP.

Murder of Laurie Show

“You couldn’t find one person you could walk up to who’d ever say, ‘I hate Laurie Show.’”

In late December of 1991, family and friends such as the person quoted above, Jason Chastain, were trying to make sense of a senseless act. On the morning of Friday, Dec. 20, 16-year-old Laurie Show was brutally murdered in her East Lampeter home. The tale of how this fate came to be would fill the pages of local newspapers throughout 1992 and 1993.

In the summer of 1991, Show met Lawrence Yunkin, who she would later confide had raped her at some point during their short association. Shortly thereafter, 18-year-old Lisa Michelle Lambert became obsessed with the idea that Show was attempting to woo Yunkin away from her. Over a series of months, Lambert would show up at The Deb Shop clothing store where Show worked to harass her over the perceived relationship.

Show’s mother, Hazel, eventually filed a restraining order against Lambert, but it would be too late – local investigators opened the case four days before Show’s murder.

On the morning of Dec. 20, Lambert, joined by Tabitha Buck, placed a call to Show’s mother under the guise of a school counselor requesting a meeting about her daughter’s conduct at school. With the elder Show out of the house, Lambert – who was six months pregnant at the time with Yunkin’s child - and Buck proceeded to stab and strangle Laurie to death. Just 36 hours later, Lambert, Buck and Yunkin were arrested at the Garden Spot Bowling Alley in Strasburg.

Though Lambert and Buck were initially each charged with single counts of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy, a judge would later void Lambert’s conviction in 1997. Judge Stewart Dalzell insisted that Lambert had been wrongly convicted by withheld and fabricated evidence. After a series of appeals, Judge Anita Bordy of the Federal District Court of Philadelphia found Lambert guilty of first-degree murder.

Today, Tabitha Buck is likely to be paroled in 2020, while Lisa Michelle Lambert is serving life without parole.