On June 18, 2019, LNP celebrated its 225th anniversary.

The earliest newspaper to which today’s LNP traces its roots was the Lancaster Journal, first published on June 18, 1794, by William Hamilton and Henry Willcocks from a news office located in a tavern building at the King Street site of the current LNP building.

To celebrate 225 years of Lancaster newspapers, we present this series of 52 front pages from the history of the newspapers which would eventually become LNP.

Supreme Court ruling

Lancaster has found its way into national news stories many times, and one issue was big enough for the Supreme Court to weigh in on in 2014.

President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law on March 23, 2010, significantly overhauling the U.S. healthcare system. While the statute provided an additional 20 million people with health care coverage, it was not without its fierce detractors. Most notably, David Green, the Evangelical Christian owner of crafts store Hobby Lobby, took issue with the Affordable Care Act’s mandate that businesses must provide access to certain forms of contraception for female employees. In 2012, Hobby Lobby entered a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services, which made its way through lower courts. During this time, the 10th Circuit Appeals Court ruled that Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. could be considered a person with specific religious freedoms. Just months later, Lancaster would enter the conversation.

Conestoga Wood Specialties, owned by Norman Hahn and members of the Hahn family, also objected to the contraceptive mandate on religious grounds, claiming that it would be “sinful and immoral” for his business to abide by the law. During this time, noncompliant businesses were fined $100 per employee per day, which would have amounted to roughly $38 million for a full year of noncompliance from Conestoga Wood. After appealing a ruling to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, Conestoga Wood's case was consolidated into the pre-existing Hobby Lobby case to be sent before the Supreme Court.

Arguments were held in March of 2014, which involved Hahn and family members appearing before the Supreme Court. Finally, on June 30, 2014 Justice Samuel Alito delivered the 5-4 ruling in favor of Hobby Lobby and Conestoga Wood, arguing that providing contraception to employees could be against the religious ideals of business owners. Alito argued that because the Obama administration allowed nonprofits to eschew the mandate, so could for-profit businesses. As the ruling was announced to the court, the Hahns and several family members who were camped out in a conference room watching the results broke out into prayer.