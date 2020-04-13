Welcome to Series 3 of "What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori," sponsored by LutherCare.

In this show, Ph.D. antiques appraiser Dr. Lori Verderame meets with LNP | LancasterOnline readers to appraise antique items.

From jewelry to furniture, dolls to collectibles, Dr. Lori appraises it all.

What's on her table this week? A floral still life, rendered in oils. Check out the video to learn the story behind this painting, as well as - of course - what it's worth.

Dr. Lori is an award-winning television personality and host. You may know Dr. Lori from the History channel's "The Curse of Oak Island," Discovery channel's "Auction Kings" and FOX Business Network's "Strange Inheritance." She has also appeared on "Today," "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," "The Tonight Show" and many more.

Dr. Lori's antiques column appears monthly in LNP, and can be found online here.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Catch up with Season 2 of "What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori" here.

Catch up with Season 1 of "What's It Worth? with Dr. Lori" here.

Related articles