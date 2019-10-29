Ask An Editor is an occasional column celebrating LNP’s 225th anniversary. Send Ask An Editor questions to Lori Goodlin, content and production editor, at lgoodlin@lnpnews.com.

About corrections in print and online

Q. Now that so many people look for news online, does this mean every time you have a correction printed in the newspaper about a previous story, the story will be corrected when viewed online? Will it state anywhere that there has been a mistake that was corrected, or will you just see the corrected version with notation? What about for older stories from years ago?

We asked copy editor Elizabeth Tropp for the answer. She consulted with Alex Rios, assistant content editor for breaking and general news, for LNP’s corrections policy.

A: If erroneous information is posted in an online article, a digital staff member will update the article to correct the error and add an editor’s note at the top of the story to notify readers of the correction. If a corrections notice appears in print on Page A2 for an article, that correction also will be made and noted in the online version.

This policy applies for all local content, whether it was published the day prior or five or more years ago.

For more from Ask An Editor: