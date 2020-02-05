Carol Stoudt, brewing matriarch of Lancaster County's first microbrewery, Stoudts Brewing Company, announced her retirement in a press release Monday afternoon.

With her will go the namesake brewery, which has operated at 2800 N. Reading Road in Adamstown since 1987.

Back then, Stoudt's husband, Ed, operated Stoudts Black Angus Restaurant & Pub, as well as the 70,000-square-foot Stoudts Antique Mall. In the press release, Stoudt left the door open for a potential future buyer to purchase the assets and continue.

“I did my part. Now it is up to the new generation to continue the tradition of innovation that defines craft beer," Stoudt said.

After touring various microbreweries throughout the United States and Europe, the couple hatched their initial plan to build onto the pre-existing restaurant in the 1980s.

However, due to Pennsylvania liquor laws, Ed and Carol had to maintain split responsibilities of the restaurant and brewery, so that the latter could sell beer to the former. Carol, who had been a Cocalico School District teacher and stay-at-home mom, became the first female brewmaster in the United States since Prohibition.

“It was a hard sell,” said Stoudt in a 2017 interview. “My first draft account in Lancaster at Lancaster Dispensing Company was under the name ‘Ed Stoudt’s Golden Lager.’ They thought I was out peddling my husband’s beers.”

Stoudt focused on keeping her brews as traditional as possible, which initially resulted exclusively in German-style lagers.

Going for gold

It took just a few short years for awards to start piling up from the Great American Beer Festival in Colorado. Golds and silvers came in categories for Best Export, Best Märzen (or Oktoberfest) beer and beyond.

Eventually, Stoudts was recognized as having the most medals of any brewery in Pennsylvania at the national festival, which regularly brings over 2,000 breweries and 4,000 different beers.

Following the success at the Great American Beer Festival, bars and restaurants from miles around sought out Stoudts beers to put on tap. Although it took a full decade, Lancaster Dispensing Company was Stoudt's first local contract. The beer would eventually make its way all the way to the West Coast, with many states in between importing Lancaster beer.

Years of growth

Between 1990 and 2000, the number of craft breweries in the United States grew from 200 to over 1,500. The industry swelling led many potential brewers to look to the success of Stoudts.

By the turn of the millennium, Stoudts was producing upward of 40,000 bottles of beer a week and continuing to offer brewery tours to a rapidly increasing number of tourists.

In 2009, Stoudt learned that President Barack Obama stocked up on Stoudt's American Pale Ale for a Fourth of July party at the White House. According to Stoudt, Obama wasn't the only fan of her beer in the White House.

"Ronald Reagan served it because it was one of his favorite beers," Stoudt said in a 2009 interview. At the time, Stoudts was offered in Washington D.C., as well as 16 other states.

'Pearl' of microbrewing

How exactly does one celebrate 30 years of beer making? By making a special, new beer, of course.

In 2017, Stoudts created the PA Pearl, a Helles Bock made entirely with Pennsylvania ingredients and named for its three decade anniversary. In an LNP interview that same year, respected brewers from Yards, Victory and Flying Fish breweries all sung the praises of both Stoudts and Stoudt herself, making the case for her role as an innovator in craft brewing.

“My only hope is that with all of the breweries popping up, I think the consumers need to respect their local, their regional, their brewery, their brewpub,” Stoudt said at the time. “So that they can sustain them over the next 20, 50 years.”

With the announcement of her retirement and Stoudts Brewing Company's likely closing, the 70-year-old pioneer can retire having spent decades laying the groundwork for Lancaster County's current landscape of breweries. As for the future, well, it depends on if you look at the glass as half full or half empty.