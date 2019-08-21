The folks at Strasburg Rail Road know that certain trains have achieved a sort of celebrity status in popular culture.

The Hogwarts Express. Thomas the Tank Engine. The Polar Express. The N&W Class J 611.

Wait, what?

That last one may not be well-known to railway novices, but train fans know it as a world-class celebrity of the steam age.

And it was spotted Tuesday night in Enola, on its way from its home in Roanoke, Virginia, for a scheduled arrival in Strasburg this afternoon.

Why are train fans lining up along the tracks with cameras to catch a glimpse of this massive machine?

Rarity, for one thing. The 611 is the last surviving example of Norfolk & Western's Class J, a steam passenger locomotive built from 1941 until 1950.

The 611 is also a mechanical marvel - underneath its modernist streamlined exterior lies a machine revered as a Historic Engineering Landmark by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Visitors - from hardcore train enthusiasts to the mere railway-curious - are expected to converge on Strasburg Rail Road in force this fall, when, after it receives its yearly inspection and maintenance, the 611 will be the focus of five weekends of special events from Sept. 27 through Oct. 27.

Rail fans will be able to experience a wide range of once-in-a-lifetime opportunities with the 611, all the way up to actually operating and firing the massive engine.

For more information about the experiences available, or to buy tickets, visit StrasburgRailRoad.com.

