Here's a look at old aerial photos of Lancaster County found in an LNP vault

Toward the end of last year, a long-forgotten vault was rediscovered in the basement of the LNP building at 8 W. King St. as LNP employees were working to clear out the basement in preparation for the upcoming move to 101 N. Queen St.

We dug through the contents of that long, narrow, musty room and shared our findings with readers in January.

The vault contained an array of newspaper-related items: Trays of movable type; relief street maps of European cities; glass slides of fashionably dressed businessmen; property maps of Lancaster city – even a document bearing the signature of President James Buchanan.

One thing we found was a large box of old aerial photos, tightly rolled up and heavily damaged. After some significant effort from LNP photographer Vinny Tennis, the photos were unrolled, flattened and photographed for publication. They revealed images of downtown Lancaster and the surrounding county featuring numerous local landmarks – and empty spaces where newer landmarks have been built. Shot by the aerial photography company Underwood & Underwood, the photos are estimated to date from the 1920s and 1930s.