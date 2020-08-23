Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

The Hershey chocolate company is often in the news here, but in 1995 the firm was in headlines for an unusual reason: Rock band R.E.M. had sued Hershey Foods Corp. in federal court.

The band was set to play at Hersheypark Stadium in September, and the venue was promoting the show with a ticket giveaway sweepstakes. The contest was touting tickets to the "Kit Kat R.E.M. concert," a name which R.E.M. said violated the band's longstanding refusal to provide any sort of commercial endorsements.

In the headlines:

Serb shells break calm in Sarajevo

AIDS won't silence Gay Men's Chorus

Another woman ready to enter The Citadel

In the summer of 1970, a Lancaster County landmark was born when the Philadelphia Electric Co. agreed to develop a 500-acre tract of land into the Muddy Run Game Preserve.

The land was part of the Muddy Run Atomic Power Plant complex, and had previously been stripped of topsoil for landfill purposes. It would require significant restoration and conservation before it could become the planned wildlife refuge and public recreation area.

The power company was planning to pay for completion of the project, which would then be turned over to the Pennsylvania Game Commission to maintain. A lake at the site had been opened the previous year for recreational fishing as an initial step in the opening of the area as a public park.

In the headlines:

Fulbright urges U.S. 'guarantee' Israeli security

Asia envoy trip begins for Agnew

Mickey Mantle named coach of the Yankees

The Aug. 23, 1945, Intelligencer Journal included the first of a series of articles about the county's impending shift from wartime to a peacetime economy.

Lancaster County, like many American communities, produced a massive amount of material for the war effort, and - also like other communities - was now facing public concern about how the many returning soldiers would be employed.

Fears of massive unemployment lines and economic depression were unfounded, according to the business leaders interviewed by the Intelligencer. While some short-term unemployment was to be expected, it wouldn't be long, the experts said, before normality - and even prosperity - would follow.

In short: "The economic structure of Lancaster County is sufficient to provide jobs at wage rates which will enable people to enjoy all the necessities and some of the luxuries of life."

In the headlines:

280,000 killed or injured in atomic blasts / More dying daily from 'uncanny effects'

Another whiskey rationing period starts August 27

American women gained the right to vote on Aug. 18, 1920, and the editors of the Lancaster Intelligencer gave some front-page space to speculation about what that might mean.

While some of the language used is downright cringe-worthy by today's standards - for example, the phrase "like a child with a new plaything" was used to describe women and their newfound political equality - many predictions seemed at least somewhat reasonable.

Among those predictions were:

Because many advocates for Prohibition were women, women would tend to vote for candidates who opposed alcohol.

All candidates for any office would need to consider women and their concerns when drafting a political platform - especially because "men can be fooled again and again by promises but no candidate's promises will fool a woman more than once."

Just as many young men took up the same political views as their fathers, so too would many women take up the same political views as their husbands.

The women of Lancaster County would surely turn out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote, just as women anywhere else in the country would surely do.

In the headlines:

75,000 Bolshevik soldiers captured by Poles in big counter offensive

England to grant Egypt independence

