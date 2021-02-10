Lancaster Malleable fire, 1939

A fire destroyed the Lancaster Malleable plant, located at Fruitville and Manheim pikes, on July 4, 1939.
This story contains links that will take you to our archives site on newspapers.com. This content is free for LancasterOnline subscribers who are logged in. Click here for more information about how to subscribe.

With a $15 million apartment complex now planned for the long-vacant plot of land at the intersection of Fruitville and Manheim pikes where Lancaster Malleable once stood, we took a look through the LNP | LancasterOnline archives to see when the longstanding foundry was in the news.

In business for 93 years starting in 1910, Lancaster Malleable was a fixture of the county's industrial landscape. As such, it was in the background more often than on the front page. Hundreds of obituaries over the years attest to the number of people once employed by the ironworks. 

But occasionally, dramatic or controversial news involving Lancaster Malleable made the papers. Here are a few examples:

Sign up for our newsletter