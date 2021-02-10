With a $15 million apartment complex now planned for the long-vacant plot of land at the intersection of Fruitville and Manheim pikes where Lancaster Malleable once stood, we took a look through the LNP | LancasterOnline archives to see when the longstanding foundry was in the news.
In business for 93 years starting in 1910, Lancaster Malleable was a fixture of the county's industrial landscape. As such, it was in the background more often than on the front page. Hundreds of obituaries over the years attest to the number of people once employed by the ironworks.
But occasionally, dramatic or controversial news involving Lancaster Malleable made the papers. Here are a few examples:
- On the Fourth of July, 1939, the plant was destroyed by a massive fire. More than $50,000 in damages were reported.
- The foundry was rebuilt, but in the 1960s, as air pollution became a topic of public concern, it became a target for the ire of Manheim Township residents.
- Lancaster Malleable spent large sums of money to try and clean up their operation in the early 1970s.
- However, environmental lawsuits were filed against the firm well into the 1980s. And activist groups opposed expansion plans and efforts to find a landfill suitable for the foundry's waste disposal.
- In October 2002, the firm announced it would be closing permanently the next March, citing the post-9/11 ecumenic downturn and the "exodus" of metal casting industry to China.
- An asphalt plant was planned to take over the spot, but never came to fruition.
- Finally, in February 2005, the buildings of Lancaster Malleable were razed to the ground. The plot has sat vacant ever since.