Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.
In late 1995 and early 1996, the School District of Lancaster was busy updating its strategic plan - a list of long-term goals that must be submitted to the state every five years.
Part of the process involved getting public input, and in February 1996, district officials were modifying the plan to take into account the one thing that everyone seemed to want more of: computers.
At the February 1996 school board meeting, a list of parent, staff and community concerns was presented to the board, and the most repeated point was the need to get students as much time and experience as possible with computers. Administrators committed to ensuring that every student would be computer literate when they graduated from high school.
In the headlines:
Buchanan wins, GOP seeks a frontrunner
Okla. bombing trial moved
Brazilian woman claims she's 124
Ice floes on the Susquehanna River were cause for concern in 1971, as a massive floe near Harrisburg was in danger of leading to ice jams and flooding downriver.
Owners of summer cottages were on alert to secure their properties against flooding and resident of riverfront communities were told to prepare for possible evacuation.
However, as of Feb. 21, the floe was breaking up slowly and in small enough pieces that the ice was simply floating downriver without any trouble.
However, with warm weather forecast for the next several days, danger of a large-scale ice jam and flood had not abated.
In the headlines:
State Senate again balks on passing tax package
Palestinian guerrilla power battle looms
Boeing claims 'quiet' SST now possible
A transportation strike - which was then expanded to a general strike - finally ended in Lancaster on Feb. 21, 1946, after 16 days.
Workers of the Conestoga Transportation Company, which ran all city bus and trolley lines, went on strike Feb. 5. That strike saw some violence, as strikebreakers pushed through picket lines to work against the will of the union. But those workers were few in number, and the strike held.
On Feb. 17, the Central Labor Union called a general strike in support of the striking transportation workers, and business including factories, grocery stores, and movie theaters all shut down until the strike ended five days later.
The agreement that ended the strike saw improvements in both wages and benefits for CTC workers.
In the headlines:
Pope bestows red hats in long, majestic ceremony
Soviets detain 9 newsmen, then take them on tour
Vice-admiral is drowned
A massive fire destroyed the Cocalico Hotel, a longtime Ephrata landmark, in February 1921.
A faulty flue was blamed for the fire, which completely gutted the building, causing $160,000 in damage. The five-story structure, said to be "one of the best country hotels in the county," was reduced to just two outer walls by the time the blaze was under control.
Damage may have been worsened because firefighters' efforts were initially hampered by snow and ice.
Though several nearby buildings were threatened, firefighters contained the blaze to just the hotel itself. One firefighter suffered a minor injury, and the woman at the hotel's front desk was temporarily overcome by smoke. Several families who were living at the hotel were evacuated and lost all of their possessions in the fire.
In the headlines:
Allies may alter Treaty of Sevres in favor of Turks
President-elect (Harding) faces busy week