Burglary might be a fairly common crime, but a burglary where the value of the stolen goods is about a half million dollars was front-page news here in 1995.

Over Labor Day weekend that year, what was believed to be a team of professional jewelry thieves broke into the Rolex Watch Service Center in Greenfield Industrial Park and got away with watches, gold parts and watch repair tools.

Initial reports said the loss may have been as high as $4 million, but a Rolex spokesman said the true value of the loss was about $500,000.

The thieves pried open the back door of the shop, gathered up anything valuable that was in the open, then used a blowtorch to crack open a vault, police said. They said the stolen watches would likely be sold overseas, and the spare parts might also be sold, or could be melted down for gold.

A longtime Lititz landmark caught fire the weekend of Sept. 6, 1970.

Eby's Mill, located in downtown Lititz on Cedar Street since the early days of the 20th Century, had manufactured poultry and livestock feeds.

The fire, which started on the second floor of the mill building, also engulfed multiple silos on the site. More than 120 firefighters responded to the blaze.

The location once occupied by the mill is currently home to Stoll & Wolfe Distillery and Grauer's Paint and Decorating.

Longtime Lancaster County residents likely know that the Mennonite Central Committee has a storied history of mobilizing to help people in need, no matter where in the world they may be.

This was just as true in 1945, as the committee had organized a nationwide effort to collect useful tools and utensils to ship to battle-ravaged towns and farms in France and Holland in the aftermath of World War II.

Carpentry tools, gardening implements and household utensils were being sent to Lancaster County from all over the United States, and were being packed and shipped out from the Akron-based headquarters of the MCC.

