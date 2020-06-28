Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

Truant students were a concern of Lancaster police in 1995. Thanks to a measure proposed by Lancaster Democrat Rep. P. Michael Sturla and enacted by the state House, local police were given the authority to apprehend kids who were skipping school.

Previously, only school attendance officers had that power. The new rules also provided for a new fine structure, raising the penalty for a first offense from $2 to up to $300, and from $5 to up to $300 for subsequent offenses.

In the headlines:

Shuttle is heading for Thursday linkup with Mir

'Real World' begins 4th season on MTV

Porn is popular on computers, study finds

Check out the June 28, 1995, New Era here.

In 1970, Dutch Wonderland was touting a new "star" in residence at the park. The county's first and only dolphin, Dutchie, had arrived from his previous home in the Florida Keys and had taken up residence in a 35,000-gallon see-through tank in the park.

The 450-pound aquatic mammal was expected to be the star of a new water show at the park, doing an array of tricks for the crowd (and a ready supply of fresh mackerel).

Trainer Bud Krohn traveled north with the dolphin, and was planning to spend the entire summer here with his charge.

In the headlines:

Riots erupt in Belfast, Londonderry

Draft lottery draw slated Wednesday

Pat Nixon taking aid to Peru

Check out the June 28, 1970, Sunday News here.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Keep your dog out of restaurants! That was the order of a new set of regulations for food safety and hygiene set forth in Pennsylvania in 1945.

In order to obtain and retain their licenses, local restaurateurs were preparing to follow a new set of guidelines which, in addition to banning dogs from food-service venues, the new regulations also banned sawdust as a floor covering, banned the use of lead utensils or cooking implements, and included guidelines for serving oysters or clams on the half shell.

In the headlines:

Valiant crewmen battle fires on carrier Bunker Hill

Liberation of Luzon proclaimed

Truman to reveal new secretary of state next week

Check out the June 29, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

In 1920, Lancaster's mayor decided to crack down on the use of fireworks prior to the Fourth of July.

Mayor Horace Kennedy issued a proclamation forbidding the sale of certain types of fireworks - those most likely to cause serious personal injury if misused - and limiting the sale of any fireworks at all to the tow weekdays prior to Independence Day and on the Fourth itself.

Furthermore, those fireworks could only be set off on July 4 - unless that day was a Sunday, in which case they could only be set off on July 5.

In the headlines:

Fight on planks and candidates assured as Democratic National Convention opens

Anarchy flames in Italy; many killed in street battles

Check out the June 29, 1920, Lancaster Intelligencer here.