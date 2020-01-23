With the impeachment of President Donald Trump filling American media outlets in recent weeks, you may be aware that three previous Presidents have had impeachment proceedings brought against them: Andrew Johnson (impeached and acquitted in 1868); Richard Nixon (impeachment proceedings begun in 1973 and 1974, ended by Nixon's resignation); and Bill Clinton (impeached in 1998, acquitted in 1999).
But you may not be aware that Lancaster County's own man in the White House, President James Buchanan, was almost impeached in 1860.
Last month, Politico published an article about the near-impeachment of Buchanan, drawing parallels between that event and the current impeachment proceedings.
The article lays out in depth the grievances against Buchanan, the results of the investigation into impeachment and the partisan coverage afforded by the press.
In short, the House of Representatives established a committee in March 1860 to investigate Buchanan and his administration for alleged impeachable offenses. The Covode Committee (so called after its chairman, John Covode) dug into the dealings of the administration and brought to light numerous acts of alleged corruption, but ultimately was unable to establish grounds for impeachment of the President.
As Joshua Zeitz writes in the Politico article:
Ostensibly focused on Buchanan’s extralegal machinations to secure slavery in the new state of Kansas, the House investigation uncovered a wide range of criminality that included straw jobs, extortion of federal officeholders and the bribing of multiple congressmen.
In the end, the proceedings didn’t succeed in kicking the president out of office: The Republican majority opted not to impeach Buchanan—his term was drawing to a close and he was not a candidate for re-election, anyway. But, in another sense, impeachment was a success: The hearings helped crystalize a powerful narrative about Democratic lawlessness that formed a basis of Abraham Lincoln’s winning bid for the White House.
Zeitz also discusses the polarized response to the proceedings in the media of the day - a facet of this story that we were able to illustrate by looking into the Lancaster Newspapers archives.
When the House voted to convene the Covode Committee and launch investigations into the President and his administration, Buchanan responded with a long letter blasting the impeachment investigation as unfounded partisanism. Both the pro-Buchanan Lancaster Intelligencer and the anti-Buchanan Lancaster Examiner printed the letter in full. You can read it here.
Perhaps more interesting than the letter itself are the responses to it penned by the editors of those competing newspapers.
"The protest of the President is a paper of great power, and replete with that manly and high-toned sentiment which alone becomes the position he occupies. Had he done less, he would have proved recreant to the high trust and confidence reposed in him by the American people, and lent a helping hand to the ignorant herd of partisan bigots, who disgrace the Halls of Congress by their presence, and seek to bring down to their own degraded level not only the office of Representative, but that of the Executive, whose first duty is to the power that placed him at the head of the Government - the people - next to the Constitution, which he is sworn to support."
Conversely, the Examiner had this to say:
"What before was only suspicion in the public mind, since (Buchanan's) message has appeared, is received as proof positive of the guilt of the President. It is too late to stop the ball. The investigation will go on in spite of Mr. Buchanan's protest, and if it turns out that the President of the United States has been guilty of aiding and abetting in the work of corrupting our elections, the high office he holds will not shield him from the indignation of the people. the high position he occupies will be an aggravation of the offense. It always looks suspicious to see a party charged with crime trying to stifle inquiry."
On the subject of the Covode Committee itself and its chairman, the two papers had predictably differing views as well.
The Examiner waxed poetic, comparing the committee's investigations to an archaeological dig:
"Mr. Covode's excavations in the tumulus of corruption at Washington are of far more interest than those of Mr. Layard at Ninevah. The work is heavier, the objects brought to light uglier, the results every way more beneficial, if not to mankind, at least to the American people. ... the world has seen nothing approaching these hideous revelations since the day that Pompeii was disentombed from its grave of lava."
The Intelligencer was more blunt in its condemnation of Covode:
"The fact is, John Covode did not want the truth. He only wants to create the impression that something was wrong, to make political capital for the coming campaign. This man Covode is, without exception, the most stupid bungler who ever attempted to conduct an investigation, and hence the reason that the thing is a failure. John has succeeded in spending about one hundred and fifty thousand dollars of the people's money in order to put the fact on the record that he is an ass."
Wow. And all of this more than 150 years before Twitter.
Despite the rage evident on both sides of this investigation, the House - likely because Buchanan had already announced his intention to step down at the end of his first term - voted not to proceed with impeachment, but rather issued a censure of the President.