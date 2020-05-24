Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

In 1994, a study by national news magazine US News and World Report listed seven communities around the country that were poised to become the nation's next "boom towns." One of them was Lancaster County.

A year later, in May of 1995, the New Era took a look at the rate at which local farmland was being sold and developed, thanks to an ongoing influx of new businesses and residents.

They found the rate of development had more than doubled since the same period 10 years earlier - from about 18,000 acres in 1980-84 to more than 39,000 acres in 1990-94.

The article, with plenty of accompanying charts and graphs, was the first in a series. But the conclusion was simple: "The development figures underscore a widely held view that Lancaster County will continue to be a magnet for fast-lane growth in to the 21st century."

In the headlines:

Gunman is shot at White House

NRA stays on offensive, warns of 'police state' under Clinton plans

Phils hot, even without Dykstra

Check out the May 24, 1995, New Era here.

The Sunday News of May 24, 1970, reported on a birthday celebration for the "king" of the annual Sertoma Chicken Barbecue, Harry G. Gibson of Elizabethtown.

Gibson celebrated his 80th birthday at the barbecue, which was then in its 17th year, by cutting a giant birthday cake with a samurai sword.

(Why was "King Harry" chosen to be the figurehead of the barbecue? Because of his uncanny resemblance to Col. Harland Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken fame, of course.)

In the headlines:

South Viets pursuing foe in Cambodia

Communist hand seen in turmoil on US campuses

Churchmen told to talk more

Check out the May 24, 1970, Sunday News here.

Escaped livestock, once a regular topic of newspaper reporting in Lancaster County, rarely made the front page by the 1940s.

An exception occurred on May 24, 1945, when an escaped steer led authorities on a chase for about 16 hours, involving both city and state police, before ultimately being captured by a group of schoolboys.

Police received numerous calls about the roaming beast, but it had always moved on by the time they arrived. Eventually, a group of city boys led by John Meyer, 14, cornered the steer until police could respond and capture it - but not before the animal tore through Meyer's shirt with it horns while attempting to chase the boy up a tree.

In the headlines:

Truman replaces three in cabinet

'A' gasoline rations to be increased 50 percent

Greatest fire raid hits Tokyo

Check out the May 24, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

The accidental firing of a machine gun at the Columbia Armory killed a 13-year-old boy in May 1920.

Members of the machine gun company of the Pennsylvania National Guards had just received the new weapon, and after taking it to the range for testing and target practice, had returned it to the armory to be cleaned and dismantled.

Despite assurances that the gun had been emptied of ammunition, it apparently wasn't, and the single shot the weapon discharged inside the armory struck and killed John Fry, a 13-year-old Columbia boy who, with his friends, had gathered around the armory to see the new weaponry.

In the headlines:

Wilson wants US to take mandate over Armenia

French president falls from window of train

Check out the May 24, 1920 Lancaster Intelligencer here.