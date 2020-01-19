Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

The deadliest earthquake to hit Japan since 1923 rattled the country in mid-January, 1995.

4,015 people had been confirmed killed as of Jan. 19, and 587 were still missing. The epicenter of the quake was in the area of Kobe, Japan.

As time wore on, rescuers expected the death tool to increase significantly, but workers still encountered miracles. Two elderly men were found alive in one location, and a 9-year-old boy was discovered alive after 57 hours trapped in rubble.

A mere 10-15 miles away from the epicenter, some Lancaster County residents had been bounced around by the quake.

Four crew members from Clair Brothers Audio were actually thrown from their hotel beds when the quake hit at 5:46 a.m. Tokyo time. The Clair Brothers crew included Manheim residents Tom Foehlinger and Andy Sottile, and New York City-area residents Brian Ruggles and Jimmy Hores. The four sound technicians were in Osaka to set up for four Billy Joel shows for his "River of Dreams" tour.

The men reported that heavy furniture flipped over, mirrors and artwork crashed to the floor and cracks large enough to put a hand in appeared on the hotel room walls.

No one was injured beyond “bumps and bruises,” but the entire crew was shaken by the experience. Joel reported feeling that “this might be your last second.”

Clair Brothers business manager Greg Hall said that the company’s Japanese crew was to have started working setup in Osaka Castle Hall to be ready for the sound technicians. The Japanese crew was late, which may have saved lives. Had they been on time, they would have been working high on ladders and in scaffolding when the quake hit.

Joel performed to a full house the day after the earthquake.

Check out the Jan. 19, 1995, New Era here.

Charles “Pete” Conrad Jr., command pilot of “the nation’s second team of moon visitors,” was a native of the Philadelphia area. He might have reasonably expected a festive homecoming when he returned to the area with fellow moon men Alan Beam and Richard Gordon.

He got three such homecomings.

The men would get a celebration in Philadelphia, another in Pittsburgh, and yet another in Harrisburg – all in one whirlwind day.

Governor Raymond Shafer declared Jan. 19, 1970, to be “Pete Conrad Day.” Conrad, Beam and Gordon would be whisked between the three cities, where they would be lauded and feted and presumably worn out completely by day’s end.

The men would be in Pittsburgh for the annual Pennsylvania Rewards for Excellence dinner. Conrad, a speaker at the event, was set to receive the award for excellence in science and technology.

Check out the Jan. 19, 1970, Intelligencer Journal here.

In 1945, local children braved bitter cold and high snowbanks to do their part for the war effort.

The children of the Eichholtz School on South Prince Street in Lancaster city, ignored frigid conditions and snowbanks that towered over their heads to make a house-to-house collection of valuable waste paper.

Working under the direction of school principal Florence Bowers, the children canvassed their neighborhoods, piling newspapers and other paper scraps onto their sleds and dragging them back to the school, where they waited in line to load the paper onto trucks.

The Eichholtz School began collecting scrap paper in 1941 and as of Jan. 19, 1945, had turned in 373,054 pounds.

Check out the Jan. 19, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

For the first time in more than 25 years, Farmer’s Week at the State Farm Products Show would take place in Harrisburg without the cooperation of the Board of Agriculture.

That fact did not deter the many Lancaster Countians who planned to take part in the show.

County residents entered tobacco, potatoes and corn. (Lots and lots of corn.) Residents were planning to participate in meetings, conferences and educational opportunities.

Wool, milk, honey, poultry and other agricultural interests all boasted county participants.

Their combined efforts put The Garden Spot on the map for the State Farm Products Show.

Check out the Jan. 19, 1920, New Era here.