About the police log
Q: We get plenty of questions by telephone. A common one is: Can you keep my arrest out of the Police Log? Which often leads to: Why do you run Police Log items at all?
Chris McKenna, Page 1 editor, answers:
A: We’ll address the questions in reverse order.
The most-read stories often involve the actions of law enforcement. Homicide, assault and fraud cases regularly rise to the level of front-page news. But much police activity is not so headline-grabbing. And people want to and have the right to know about what’s going on in their town, their neighborhood, on their street.
Our Police Log items are devoted to that premise. They are focused, mostly, on charges involving violence, theft, damage to property and risk to public safety. Each item tries to provide the most basic relevant information — place, time, the specific charges — and sometimes a bit of detail, if it’s provided. We also include the names of those charged. All these elements are part of public records provided by the police departments involved.
With some frequency, we get calls from people charged with an offense who request — sometimes with heart-tugging passion — that we omit their arrest from the Police Log. Out of fairness, we cannot do that. If we get the information from police, we publish it. No one is granted an exception. We present the news as we find it, regardless of the size of the headline.