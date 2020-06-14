Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

A conflict over the presence of a prayer in Hempfield's graduation program caused the valedictorian to skip the ceremony in 1995.

Christine Dang, 17, who had successfully petitioned school leadership to replace the traditional religious invocation in the ceremony with a moment of silent reflection, was told she could not deliver the speech she had written for the occasion. Her speech was in support of the separation of church and state, but also harshly critical of Hempfield's conservatism and reluctance to change.

Dang said she took up the issue of prayer at convocation after studying the First Amendment in her advanced placement government class. After presenting her speech to school officials prior to the ceremony, she was told it had to be altered. When she expressed outrage, she said, she was told "graduation is voluntary" and she didn't have to go if she didn't want to.

So she skipped the ceremony.

The school did honor her request to replace the planned prayer with a moment of silence. However, another student speaker ended her speech with a prayer, in which the name of Jesus Christ was invoked.

In the headlines:

Clinton's balanced budget plan ripped by some Demos

Okla. bombing mastermind 'still out there'

Statue of Babe Ruth shows lefty with right-handed glove

Check out the June 14, 1995, New Era here.

In the summer of 1970, Mount Joy got a brand-new tourist attraction.

(Well, more like a very old attraction newly resurrected for tourists.)

Bube's Brewery, once a mainstay of Mount Joy's social life and economic landscape, had sat vacant since Prohibition. Though no beer was planned to be made there - that would come decades later, as the concept of a "microbrewery" didn't exist in the U.S. in 1970 - tours were being offered through the various chambers of the catacombs, more than 40 feet below the town's street level.

Tourists could get a thorough look at the production and distribution of beer in Mount Joy, as it was done from about 1890 to 1920.

Owner Henry Gingrich and manager William Brill were also in the process of renovating the attached Central Hotel, which they hoped to integrate with the catacombs tours into a proper destination for travelers.

In the headlines:

Army chief's loyalists moving in on Amman

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Commission to probe unrest on campuses

Nader tags enzymes hazardous

Check out the June 14, 1970 Sunday News here.

Military hardware was about to move into action in Lancaster County in 1945.

A "duck" - a two-and-a-half-ton amphibious assault vehicle - was on display at the local RCA factory as part of a promotion encouraging the purchase of War Bonds.

As the drive came to its climax, the county's war bond committee members were set to board the "duck" and "ride the invasion vehicle into the water" at an unspecified county lake.

In the headlines:

Yanks keep up air attacks on Japan

War has cost U.S. a total of 1,554 merchant ships

'Limited' liquor production seen likely in August

Check out the June 14, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

A 12-year-old city boy, playing "soldier" along the Rocky Springs trolley line with a friend in June 1920, was shot in the leg with a rifle the boys were using in their game, which neither of them knew was loaded.

The boy, shot in the leg, was afraid of the hospital, so he hid in some nearby bushes when he saw the ambulance coming, before sprinting across town, bleeding all the way, to his grandmother's house. From there, he was taken to the hospital despite his protestations, where he spent the night after his wound was treated.

In the headlines:

Harding nominated, Governor Coolidge his running mate

Split in Republican ranks threatened with selection of Harding for President

Check out the June 14, 1920, Lancaster Intelligencer here.