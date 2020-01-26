Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

Lancaster veteran Clyde Groff saw an occasional series in the New Era about Lancaster’s Battle of the Bulge veterans, and it gave him an idea.

On the “spur of the moment,” Groff wrote to 50 area Battle of the Bulge vets asking them if they’d be interested in marking the battle’s 50th anniversary. The answer was a rapid and resounding yes.

Forty-four veterans of the Battle of the Bulge turned up for a luncheon at the Millersville Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

The men took turns describing their experience, sharing memories, stories and some tears while recollecting that terrifying day.

Perhaps the most poignant comment came from veteran John E. Long of Strasburg: “The heroes are over in the cemetery. We just survived and through the grace of God are here.”

The luncheon helped to renew a few old friendships and started some new ones. While still amazed at the turnout for the 50th anniversary luncheon, Groff felt certain that more than double the number would attend the next year’s gathering.

Read the Jan. 26, 1995, New Era here.

Music teacher Dan Freed was described as a new breed of teacher. Communicative rather than authoritarian, this new sort of teacher was “not so concerned with separation” from students in attitude or association.

The Intelligencer Journal published a 3-part series on “The New Breed of Teacher,” and Dan Freed was the subject of the first installment.

Freed was a champion of informal communication. The young teacher billed himself as a "friend of the kids” and always made himself available to his students.

Reynolds Junior High students gathered in his office after school to make music, sing and talk.

Interviewed for the series, Freed talked about his chosen profession and his outlook on students of the day.

Freed felt that most of the problems students encountered started at home, and that most teachers were sincere in their desire to educate and help students.

The biggest problem for both students and teachers seemed to be frustration. To combat that, Freed used his practice of informal communication and his love of music.

Read the Jan. 26, 1970, Intelligencer Journal here.

In a Lancaster County rife with wartime shortages, a cold snap was a serious hardship for many. Lancaster’s winters could be brutal, leaving residents scrambling for fuel to stay warm.

Sub-zero temperatures, high winds and drifting snow made life difficult for Lancaster’s coal dealers. They were “deluged with orders that they could not fill.”

County residents may have “hugged closer to the stove" as the mercury dropped, but they thought twice about adding more coal or burning more oil because there was little to be had of either.

Read the Jan. 26, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

The Social and Personal section of the newspaper was perhaps the Facebook of yesteryear.

County residents kept up with the comings and goings of their friends and neighbors. Accomplishments, social endeavors and visitors were printed for all to see.

For example, reported in one January column:

George Y. Gable of Plainfield, New Jersey, visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.X. Gable of Marietta Avenue.

H. L. Falk left for a business trip to points in New York and New Jersey.

Members of the Humanity Junior Red Cross of the seventh grade of the Clay Street schools presented classmate Kathryn E. Zook with a potted plant. Kathryn had been ill for several weeks and unable to come to school.

Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Bucher, residing at 33 Bethel Street, celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary. The house was beautifully decorated with plants and flowers.

Adam Maynard of 401 W. Orange St., who had been an agent for the Philharmonic Life Insurance Co., had moved to Los Angeles. He would represent the Pathe Talking Machine Company in his new home.

Read the Jan. 26, 1920, New Era here.