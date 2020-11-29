Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

An unusual November snowstorm made the front page of the New Era on Nov. 29, 1995.

The storm dropped 3-4 inches of snow across the county, leading to school delays and about 30 accidents in the morning rush hour. Kids across the county made the best of the early snowfall - even college students were out building snowmen.

Millersville University meteorologist Eric Horst said that while a snowfall of that size was quite unusual for November, it was not an indication of an especially snowy winter to come.

In the headlines:

Tougher rules for drunk driving

17,000 more troops to support Bosnia mission

U.S. used psychics as spies // $20M spent over 20 years, results minimal

In 1970, Lancaster County Prison was in the midst of a modernization project.

The century-old stone building was constructed to resemble the castle in Lancaster, England, and was long overdue for both expansion and modernization.

The two-year project got underway with the construction of a new brick building to the east of the prison's main gate, which was to house a new women's quarters as well as an apartment for the warden.

Next on the agenda was to be a renovation and modernization of the interior of the original building.

In the headlines:

Thousands hail Pope in Manila

Irish facing battle to legalize Pill

Priests deny FBI conspiracy charge

The final result of a local election in 1945 was decided by a very unusual method - the toss of a coin. And it put two brothers, serving in opposing political parties, on the same borough council.

Frank Seaman, Republican, won the election for one of the two borough council seats for Marietta's second ward with 114 votes. His brother, Herman, ran as a Democrat and tied with Edwin Brown for the second seat with 66 votes each.

As there was no precedent for breaking a tie vote, the two candidates were summoned to the county commissioners' office where they agreed to abide by whatever method of tie-breaking the commissioners would choose.

They chose a coin toss, which Seaman won, with commissioner Fred Wagner serving as witness to the toss.

In the headlines:

Steelworkers in favor of strike

Truman will not intervene in labor-management parley

Widow's house sawed in half in street dispute

A long-awaited plan to build a footbridge over the railroad tracks north of Franklin & Marshall College gained some momentum in November 1920.

The bridge, which would connect College Avenue to the industrial areas of northwest Lancaster city, was approved by Pennsylvania Railroad representative E.J. Cleave during a meeting with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and industrial corporations held at the Hamilton Club.

For years, employees of the various factories north of the railway crossed the many parallel tracks on foot every day.

The footbridge, intended to eliminate that unnecessary risk, was to be constructed as a joint venture by both the Pennsylvania and Reading railroads, both of which had tracks at the site.

In the headlines:

Police frustrate attempts to start fires in London

Former Greek king will await result of vote on Dec. 5

