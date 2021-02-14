Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.
A critically acclaimed author with ties to Central Pennsylvania enthralled a crowd at Franklin & Marshall College in February 1996.
John Updike, renowned for novels such as "The Witches of Eastwick" and the Rabbit series as well as several decades worth of poetry and criticism, spoke in the college's Hensel Hall to a standing-room-only crowd.
Updike grew up in Shillington, and the region often played a role in his writing, for which he earned many awards, including two Pulitzer Prizes and the National Book Award.
In his 1996 appearance at F&M, he read from a variety of his works, including a passage from "Memories of the Ford Administration" that touched on Lancaster's own James Buchanan, a subject of frequent fascination for Updike. He also shared anecdotes and memories from his childhood.
In the headlines:
High-fiber diet 'cuts heart attack risk for men'
N.Y. Times running O.J.'s video ads
Joan Collins wins split verdict in 'trash' books suit
Check out the Feb. 14, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.
Two fires made the front page of the Sunday News on Feb. 14, 1971.
The larger of the two blazes was in Columbia, and resulted in the complete destruction of Columbia Bowl, a 16-lane bowling alley at 16th Street and Central Avenue. A deep-frying unit in the kitchen was the source of the fire, and firefighters from eight companies fought the blaze for 2 1/2 hours before bringing it under control. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The other fire was at Wyeth Laboratories in Marietta, and was started by a lightning strike. The fire was quickly contained, and no structural damage was reported, though several thousand dollars worth of vaccines and serums were destroyed.
In the headlines:
House OKs 5 percent income tax parcel
Turnpike losing truck traffic
Apollo photos are released; films viewed
Check out the Feb. 14, 1971, Sunday News here.
In February 1946, police in Columbia were searching for two mothers who apparently abandoned four small children in a house with no heat or food.
Found bundled in coats and huddled together under bed coverings, the children ranged in age from four months to six years. A neighbor girl, age 16, was asked by one of the mothers to take care of the children, and reported to her father the fact that she was left no money, and the house had no heat and no food except for a bottle of spoiled milk and two cans of beans.
The mothers of the children had been spotted with suitcases along Route 30 east of Columbia, police said. The children were placed into the foster care system the the Children's Bureau of Lancaster.
The mothers were arrested several days later, after returning from Philadelphia and New York, and charged with abandoning their children.
In the headlines:
Ickes resigns, accuses Truman of impropriety
Security council rejects red move over East Indies
New York tugboat row called off; CIO chief sees GM settlement
Check out the Feb. 14, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.
Valentine's Day traditions were changing in 1921, and the change was resulting in more work for the postal service.
Handwritten and hand-delivered notes had been all but replaced by store-bought greeting cards, sent through the mail. And the rising interest in sending flowers or boxes of candy was also adding to the letter carriers' loads.
A tradition of caricaturing neighbors in a salacious manner was also falling by the wayside, the Lancaster Intelligencer reported:
"We notice the absence of the little letter envelope, which, in many cases, contained a burlesque picture of some sort depicting the folly of a neighbor."
Another absent tradition: Crude caricatures were often surreptitiously left for schoolteachers by boys in the classroom. This practice, however, may not have been missed, the Intelligencer opined.
"Which, in the minds of many, suggests a world growing better, more kindly and affectionate towards one another. What the small boy thinks of the change is another thing."
In the headlines:
Move to impeach Judge K.M. Landis is made in House
Forget animosities and partisanship is Harding's message