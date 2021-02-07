Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.
People with parking fines to pay in Lancaster got a lucky break in 1996.
Thanks to a combination of bad weather and the computer records department moving to a new office, the city of Lancaster missed the 30-day deadline to file the infractions with the state, meaning police would be unable to prosecute to collect the fines.
People with outstanding fines would still have their names in the system, however, meaning a record of the infraction would still exist, unless they chose to voluntarily pay their fines and clear their names.
The mix-up involved 1,434 fines totaling more than $35,000.
In the headlines:
Jet down, 189 aboard // Plunges into shark-infested waters, no survivors found
Nation's governors propose Medicare, welfare reform plan
Madonna set to start filming 'Evita'
Check out the Feb. 7, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.
A massive fish kill hit the Susquehanna River in February 1971.
Centered just south of the PPL power station on Brunner Island - located along the York County side of the river, just across from Bainbridge - the mysterious die-off affected thousands of fish.
Officials said an accurate count was impossible because hundreds of people flocked to the shores of the Susquehanna to see the weird scene, with the surface of the river covered in floating dead fish up to two miles south of Brunner Island.
Some people took fish home, but officials warned that the fish should not be eaten, as the cause of the kill was unknown.
Early investigations focused on the nearby coal-fired power plant, but were inconclusive.
In the headlines:
Apollo 14 is homeward bound
Gunfire rips riot-scarred Belfast area
Britain makes historic currency switch Feb. 15
Check out the Feb. 7, 1971, Sunday News here.
A transit workers strike in Lancaster County led to violence in 1946.
Workers of the Conestoga Transportation Co., which ran buses and trolley cars in Lancaster city and buses in more rural areas, had been on strike for two days when violence flared on picket lines.
Police were already on the scene when a car and a truck carrying strikebreakers who wanted to work crashed through the lines of picketers, resulting in two injuries and several arrests.
Injured were one police officer and one picketer; arrested were one picketer and the drivers of the line-crashing vehicles.
Many of the men who wanted to work were GIs recently returned from World War II and several were wearing their military uniforms. After they broke through the picket lines, they fired up five trolleys and drove them into service as picketers followed, shouting "scab" at the strikebreakers.
In the headlines:
Sunspots disrupt radio and cables in East and West
Truman would ration meat if needed to feed starving
Utility union delays strike
Check out the Feb. 7, 1946, Lancaster New Era here.
In 1921, as Prohibition hit Lancaster County, local breweries were ordered closed by federal agents.
Those agents had left the city as of Feb. 7, deputizing local men to guard the shuttered breweries. The closed breweries included Sprenger, Wacker and Rieker in Lancaster and Klodt's in Columbia.
With local breweries closed, numerous saloons were forced to shutdown, bringing Lancaster closer to the "beerless stage," according to the Lancaster Intelligencer.
Some saloons, however, were still able to procure beer from breweries in the Reading area, forestalling their closure - at least for a short time.
In the headlines:
Communist agents bomb two Mexico City buildings
Rumors of peace move in Dublin