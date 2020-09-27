Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

Sandwiches - particularly sandwiches made and sold fresh at Central Market - were the meat of a City Council meeting in September of 1995.

The market's rules and regulations were set to be altered to officially allow the sale of made-to-order sandwiches at market stands - something several standholders already were doing.

However, downtown restaurant owners protested that market vendors already held an unfair advantage over them by being able to sell ready-to-eat food, and allowing made-to-order food would be a step too far.

Up to 18 market stands were ready to begin selling sandwiches and other made-to-order lunch food, effectively threatening to "turn market into a food court."

Ultimately, the new rules were rejected by council, handing the restaurateurs a victory.

At least one market stand, though, was hit hard enough by the ruling to close up shop: Marv-N-Sam's Read New York Deli was planning to finish out the week, then shut down for good.

In the headlines:

Evidence shows O.J. was killer, prosecutor says

Female lawyer barred for pants

Teacher fired over 'gay' books

Check out the Sept. 27, 1995, Lancaster New Era here.

An attempted arson at Edward Hand Junior High School - possibly by students - was interrupted by patrolling police officers in September 1970.

Shortly after midnight on Sept. 27, two city officers had pulled into the school yard as part of a routine check on the side of the building hidden from the street, when they noticed numerous broken windows and signs of several small fires. They also spotted two juveniles fleeing the scene.

Using a fire extinguisher retrieved from their cruiser, the officers put out the blazes, which had been set in a science room, a stairwell and the gymnasium.

The two juveniles were taken into custody.

In the headlines:

Government blamed for campus unrest

Arabs free hijacking hostages

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Wall of flame sears California mountains

Check out the Sept. 27, 1970, Sunday News here.

With news of World War II no longer dominating the front page of local newspapers every day, in the fall of 1945 the papers were free to get back to the type of news that will forever be a part of Lancaster County: Farm and livestock competitions.

The main front page photo for the Sept. 27, 1945, Intelligencer Journal showed young Donald Garman with his prize-winning 255-pound Berkshire hog.

Garman, 14, was "an orphan boy" who lived at the John Herr farm, Lancaster R4, and was a freshman at West Lampeter High School. His hog was the grand champion of the countywide 4-H livestock show at Union Stock Yards, beating out 213 other hogs.

In the headlines:

Trolley-bus strike ends

Mikado leaves his palace to see MacArthur

Sentiment grows in United States to share secret of atomic bomb

Check out the Sept. 27, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

In recent years, the restaurant scene in Lancaster has been compared to that of much larger cities in terms of its quality.

In 1920, local restaurants were compared to those of larger cities in another way - price.

The cost of dining out here was as much as 50 percent more than in other small cities, and indeed prices here were on average higher than prices in Philadelphia.

A long list of prices for various food items at (anonymous) local restaurants was appended to the article. Among the items listed and their costs: Fried oysters, 40-50 cents; snapper soup, 35 cents; broiled lobster, $1.25; ham and eggs, 30-60 cents; small tenderloin, 70 cents to $1.25; french fries, 10-20 cents; club sandwich, 40-55 cents; pie a la mode, 20-25 cents.

In the headlines:

Explosion shakes Cork, while killing goes on at Belfast

Prices of lumber for entire nation cut 28 percent

Check out the Sept. 27, 1920, Lancaster Intelligencer here.