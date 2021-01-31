Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

Puppy mills, unfortunately, have long been a part of Lancaster County. In January 1996, state lawmakers were launching a fresh effort to crack down on dog breeders who engaged in unethical and inhumane practices.

State Sen. Stewart Greenleaf of Montgomery County, along with several other lawmakers and pet welfare groups, organized a rally in Harrisburg to call for passage of legislation aimed at breeders who "raise puppies like livestock."

The proposed legislation would require breeders to have all puppies examined by a veterinarian prior to sale, provide documentation of that exam and of vaccinations to the buyer and provide refund or reimbursement to buyers who bought unwell dogs.

In the headlines:

Truck-bomb blast in Sri Lanka kills at least 53, injures 1,400

Farewell to snowiest Jan. on record

Ellen DeGeneres to host Grammy Awards

Check out the Jan. 31, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.

Throughout the 1960s, the space race fascinated the world - including Lancaster County residents - climaxing with the historic Apollo 11 mission in which Neil Armstrong became the first person to set foot on Earth's nearest celestial neighbor.

But according to the Sunday News of Jan. 31, 1971, that fascination was short-lived. "Moon shots are ho-hum to man in the street," the headline proclaimed, alongside a large story about the upcoming Apollo 14 mission.

"In the beginning it was quite exciting, but it's so repetitious now," said Glenn Nestor.

Philip Stumpf agreed: "They keep going up, and people will probably live there some day. But they should cure cancer first. They don't even know how to handle the common cold."

Still, there were some supporters of the program among Lancaster residents, such as Harry Eibel Jr., who had this to say:

"It's foolish to believe this is the only planet that supports life," and the money is "better spent on the space program than in Vietnam."

In the headlines:

Apollo count moves toward crucial launch

Big S. Viet drive into Laos seen

West Berlin 'blockade' continues

Check out the Jan. 31, 1971, Sunday News here.

In 1946, the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville welcomed a famous honorary member to its ranks.

Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, then chief of staff of the U.S. Army, was sent an honorary membership to the lodge, which he accepted, writing in a return letter that he "appreciate(d) the distinction."

Eisenhower, of course, would go on to be the 34th President of the United States. He was elected in 1952 and would serve two terms.

In the headlines:

Truman asks nation to back polio battle

Farm strike ruled out by three groups

Army to allow some families to join men overseas

Check out the Jan. 31, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.

Comparing the prices of various grocery items the average household might buy is usually done to show inflation - but in 1921, it was done in Lancaster to illustrate a dramatic drop in food prices.

Most staple items had dropped by 30 to 50 percent since the previous year, the Lancaster Intelligencer reported. A chart of examples was printed on the front page, with such items as a pound of sugar (dropped from 17 cents to eight cents), a pound of butter (from 73 cents to 60 cents), a pound of chuck roast (from 35 cents to 15 cents) and a pound of pork chops (from 55 cents to 25 cents.)

In the headlines:

13 hotel guests perish in fire at Hoboken, NJ

Railroads facing catastrophe, says Pennsy executive

Check out the Jan. 31, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.