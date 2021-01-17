Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

A little over a week after a record-setting 30-plus inches of snowfall, Lancaster County residents again woke up to winter weather woes on Jan. 17, 1996.

This time, it was an ice storm which led to more than 50 crashes during the morning rush hour, with jackknifed tractor-trailers and overturned cars closing major highways, including routes 222 and 283.

In rural areas, road crews still hadn't finished the cleanup work from the Blizzard of '96 before they had to change gears and tackle salting icy streets.

And though the forecast called for a warming trend over the coming days, it wasn't all good news: That warm weather would come with rain and fog.

In the headlines:

A new high-tech telescope made the front page of the Sunday News on Jan. 17, 1971. The 16-inch, motorized and automated star-watcher was installed at Franklin & Marshall College's observatory on Dec. 7, and the college's astronomy professors and students took about a month to get it up and running.

The new machine, weighing in at about 1,600 pounds and standing about 12 feet tall, was fully motorized, meaning it could compensate for the Earth's rotation, staying trained on a particular star throughout the night, for example. It could also find the star of your choice for you - provided you entered the astronomical coordinates on a keypad.

The device was custom built for the college in Pasadena, Calif., and cost nearly $60,000.

In the headlines:

With the wartime price limits lifted, in January 1946 Lancaster County tobacco farmers were able to sell their "brown gold" crops for much more money.

An all-time record price of 45 cents per pound was paid for a seven-acre crop, more than double the previous year's limit of 21 cents per pound.

About 50,000 pounds of tobacco were sold on the first day of sales at the cooperative tobacco warehouse on Water Street in downtown Lancaster, and more was expected to be sold on Day Two.

In the headlines:

On the first anniversary of Prohibition, the Lancaster Intelligencer had this to say:

"Here in Lancaster, it is prohibition that does not prohibit, except to the fellow who does not have the price.Liquor could be had in Lancaster any day during the year by the man or woman and just a little knowledge of where to go."

Advocates of Prohibition were undeterred, vowing to step up enforcement, run out supplies and still render the county fully dry by the end of 1921.

In the headlines:

