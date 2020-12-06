Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

The problem of suburban sprawl was in the spotlight on Dec. 1, 1995, as a statewide conference on the topic kicked off at the Lancaster Host Resort.

Suburban sprawl "causes traffic congestion, eats up farmland and drains the life from downtowns," said speaker Richard Moe, president of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Moe pointed to the then-ongoing local furor over Wal-Mart's attempts to enter the Lancaster County retail landscape as an example of the nationwide struggle against sprawl.

(Wal-Mart had proposed to build four stores in Lancaster County; all of them were met by opposition from residents and, in some cases, municipal authorities.)

In the headlines:

Clinton readies 7-year balanced budget plan

Galileo probe reaches Jupiter Thursday

Special Holiday Edition Barbie doll is sold out

As the season of the common cold began in 1970, county residents were snapping up the latest preventative remedy faster than local retailers could keep it on shelves.

That item was ascorbic acid, otherwise known as Vitamin C.

Though the citrus-associated vitamin is widely taken today as a remedy for and shield against the cold, in 1970 that concept was brand-new.

It was brought to the public eye by Dr. Linus Pauling, who was a proponent of taking large doses of the vitamin.

Lancaster County residents seemingly took his advice to heart, and sales of ascorbic acid tablets were up anywhere from 30 percent to 100 percent in the wake of Pauling's recommendations being published, according to an informal survey of local druggists.

Still, there was skepticism, the Sunday News noted: While the idea of fighting off a cold with Vitamin C had caught on nationwide, the medical and scientific community was unable to provide definitive proof that the remedy worked.

In the headlines:

US orders missile site reinforcing

Rail strike could slow holiday mail

Two survive S. Vietnam C123 crash

On Dec. 1, 1945, Lancaster's own "Little Mrs. Santa Claus" was preparing to bring a bit of holiday joy to about 1,500 underprivileged children.

The nickname in the Intelligencer Journal referred to Theon Gardner of North Mulberry Street, who had filled her house with toys for the sixth year running, all in preparation for a Christmas party to be held in Hensel Hall at Franklin & Marshall College.

The toys, some of which had been handmade by Gardner, her husband, Albert, or local woodworkers, were on display at the Gardner home for anyone who wanted a sneak peek prior to the Dec. 20 party.

Handmade toys were especially needed that year because of wartime materials shortages.

In addition to distributing toys to needy kids, the big party would also include snacks, hot drinks, decorations and live music.

In the headlines:

$4 billion British loan proposed

Union and company agree to resume talks in GM row

43 ships carrying upwards of 26,200 vets dock today

In 1920, the Fulton Opera House was a venue for burlesque shows - and its manager was arrested as a result.

Raymond Yecker was arrested upon complaint of the Lancaster Law and Order Society. The group alleged that Yecker was presenting "indecent and immoral shows" at the Fulton.

Eight years earlier, the same group protested similar shows at the Fulton, and the shows were discontinued. When Yecker took over as manager of the theater, he revived the shows and chose to ignore the complaints of the Law and Order Society, who said the shows were "of a most indecent and salacious character."

Speaking in his defense, Yecker said:

"At the last three shows there has been an average attendance of four hundred ladies.Does anyone suppose that four hundred Lancaster ladies would sit through and applaud an 'immoral and indecent' show? Modern burlesque as shown in the Fulton is clean and free from objection to theatergoers. That is the kind I am going to continue."

In the headlines:

Greek people recall ex-king to throne

Determined effort for peace in Ireland

