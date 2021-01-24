Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

In January 1996, the Lancaster County Library was looking to the future.

It was time to announce the budget for the coming year, and for the first time in the library's history, it was presenting a budget for a "fully automated" library system.

What did that mean? A variety of things, apparently, including budget line items for data communications, online magazines, Internet access lines and CD-ROM resources.

Computer hardware and software also made the list of high-tech expenses, as did telecommunications.

In the headlines:

Clinton to Congress: Finish job on budget

Dole: Clinton 'off course'

Struggling Apple says it's not for sale

Check out the Jan. 24, 1996, Intelligencer Journal here.

Reporting fashion trends has long been part of the newspaper's role in pop culture, and in 1971, the eyes of local fashionistas were turning toward the ski slopes, where the Sunday News fashion writer deemed ski wear to be not only practical, but also pretty.

From the article:

"Ski lodges can provide skis, ski boots, poles, even special warm mittens. They can lift you to the crest of a hill. But, you must dress the part. ...

"An ever-expanding selection of ski togs has blossomed in local stores. ...

"Pants made from stretch fabric that is virtually waterproof flatter the figure and keep legs warm. Colorful, lightweight jackets warm enthusiasts through an entire day of skiing.

"When the jackets are shed indoors, turtleneck jerseys and sweaters brighten apres ski lounging areas. ... Scarves are taboo - they're dangerous on the slopes."

In the headlines:

Nixon will campaign for reform proposals

US rushes war supplies to Cambodia

Reporter is victim of LSD 'hijacking'

Check out the Jan. 24, 1971, Sunday News here.

A threatened strike of taxi drivers loomed over Lancaster in January 1946, before it was called off at the last minute.

Lancaster Yellow Cab and Baggage Co., the city's primary taxicab service, had refused to recognize its employees as members of the Teamsters, Chauffeurs, Warehousemen and Helpers Union, Local 771.

A strike was called, but just minutes before the walkout was set to begin, the company formally recognized the union, reinstated three employees who the union said had been wrongfully terminated, and agreed o hold contract negotiations for drivers.

In the headlines:

UNO approves control over atomic bomb

Senate rejects 55-cent minimum wage

Man murdered for $1.90 in gas

Check out the Jan. 24, 1946, Lancaster New Era here.

Lancaster was gearing up for a car show in January 1921.

"Autoists" throughout the city and from farther away were preparing for the show at Fulton Market House, where car dealers were set to show off 63 new models for the seventh annual show.

The "cold, dreary interior" of the building was in the process of being converted to resemble an elaborate and colorful Japanese garden, which would serve as a striking backdrop for the show.

The show, put on by the Lancaster Automobile Trade Association, would feature not only dealers and prospective buyers, but factory representatives from a variety of car companies.

In the headlines:

Five nations represented at important conference on world affairs in Paris

Wilson would test Soviet government

Check out the Jan. 24, 1921, Lancaster Intelligencer here.