Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

It is often the case that weathermen disagree about winter weather forecasts. It even happens when the “weathermen” are chubby, burrow-dwelling rodents.

Two of Pennsylvania’s most storied groundhogs came out with contradictory announcements in the early morning hours of Groundhog Day in 1995, leaving some Pennsylvanians befuddled.

At 7:04 Groundhog Standard Time, Octoraro Orphie came out of his burrow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

As is customary, the groundhog spokesman climbed atop the traditional manure spreader (The Pinnacle of Prognostication) to announce Orphie’s forecast to the assembled masses.

Simple? Not quite.

On this particular morning there was a split verdict.

Nationally renowned weather rodent Punxsutawney Phil made his own early morning prognostication: an early spring.

Of course, any Lancastrian worth his or her salt knows that Phil is an imposter. Orphie was simply never wrong, not once in 87 years of prognosticating.

It did not take an announcement by hibernating governor James Pennington of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge to convince Lancastrians that Orphie was indeed “The Great One.”

Lancastrians are a loyal lot, and the fact that Accuweather was calling for winter’s first major storm the following weekend didn’t exactly hurt.

Read the Feb. 2, 1995, New Era here.

Robert V. Moss, beloved former president of Lancaster Theological Seminary, was not a man who liked to waste time.

In his acceptance speech as President of the United Church of Christ, Moss used the national group’s forum to take a clear stand against any and all war.

Moss felt that not quickly coming out against the war would cause the church to lose the trust of the younger generation. He said the church must support those anti-war individuals who made the effort to “wipe it out.”

He also charged the United Church of Christ with ending segregation in its churches and schools.

Moss called on the church to “stand under a higher court than the Supreme Court, and to use their religion as an example rather than an excuse."

Moss resigned as President of the Lancaster Theological Seminary after being elected to head the United Church of Christ.

National Headlines:

Viet To Atlanta // GI To Wed Via Telephone

“Brothers” Are Girls // Fraternity To Admit Co-Eds

Penguin Paradise // Tourists Lured to Antarctic

Opera Unit To “Sing” For Tax Free Status

Read the Feb. 2, 1970, Intelligencer Journal here.

A daring raid on a Japanese prison by American Rangers and Filipino guerillas brought “the greatest joy in the world” to one Lancaster County family.

“Oh my golly, is it true?” was the response of Marianne Witmer, when the Intelligencer Journal informed her that her brother Sgt. Edward C. Witmer Jr. was one of those rescued from the Cabanatuan prison camp.

The Intelligencer Journal bore the good news to Miss Witmer, who answered the party line to her home from a neighbor’s house. Her parents had already gone to bed. She declared herself too happy to talk, and ran home to wake her parents and share the good news.

Her parents were, of course, overjoyed – and yet saddened for other local families who had not been so lucky.

Read the Feb. 2, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

Though Octoraro Orphie is now a stuffed groundhog mounted on a wooden base, 100 years ago the critter was alive and well.

On Feb. 2, 1920, the Groundhog, the “infallible prophet of springtime” and his loyal followers got an early start, despite almost complete cloud cover and substantial fog.

Several wireless operators, the members of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville and many assorted believers and skeptics were gathered to witness “his highness’s pronouncement."

There was one worrisome moment when Dr. Detwiler, a doubting Thomas, promised to bring his yellow dog Tom to the scene to “give the matter a thorough test.”

Despite the canine danger, “The Groundhog” eventually emerged from his burrow and promptly announced the end of winter.

“There will be a largely attended meeting of the lodge this evening, when careful calculations will be made and a full report given,” the New Era reported.

Any and all reports were to be posted on the George W. Hensel bulletin board in Quarryville.

Read the Feb. 2, 1920, New Era here.