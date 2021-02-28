Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.
It's not often that several hundred people show up for a township planning commission meeting. It's even more rare for those people to stand up and applaud.
But that's exactly what happened at the February 1996 meeting of the Ephrata Township Planning Commission.
The meeting - which stretched to four hours in length thanks to numerous public comments - was focused on a proposed Wal-Mart location near the intersection of routes 222 and 322.
Wal-Mart had been working to break into the retail landscape of Lancaster County for about two years, and had met resistance at every attempt.
The Ephrata Township meeting was no exception: The planners voted unanimously to recommend against the Wal-Mart proposal, sparking cheers from the stalwart audience members who remained at the end of the marathon meeting.
In the headlines:
Baking 'Super Bowl' is won by a man for first time
Heresy trial of Episcopal bishop begins
AT&T offers free Internet service
Check out the Feb. 28, 1996, Lancaster New Era here.
Pat Burnley helped create Kitchen Kettle Village. Here's a look at its history from the LNP|LancasterOnline archives
The front page of the Feb. 28, 1971, Sunday News featured a story about David Zimmerman, a young man who was serving as something of an evangelist for the Lancaster County Library.
The tall, bearded librarian was in charge of the newly opened branch library, housed in a trailer parked behind the Higbee School on Rockland Street in the city's Southeast, and had been knocking on "literally thousands" of doors spreading the word about the library.
The new library was in a neighborhood of mostly Black and Latino residents who had historically been underserved by the city library system. Zimmerman's goal was to stock the library with books of interest to the members of the surrounding community, and then tell them - frequently and by whatever means he could find - that the library was there for them.
In the headlines:
War in Indochina hits fever pitch
Israel would discuss Mideast boundaries
4 Comsat satellites are proposed
Check out the Feb. 28, 1971, Sunday News here.
A high-profile resignation made the front page of the Intelligencer Journal on Feb. 26, 1946.
Lancaster's Commissioner of Police, Albert Carlson, who had served in his post since 1938, tendered his resignation less than 24 hours after Lancaster Mayor Dale Cary ordered him to drop charges against 14 people who were arrested during the recently ended transit workers strike.
Neither the mayor nor the police commissioner offered any comments about the resignation to the public or the press.
Before coming to Lancaster, Carlson served for 25 years in the Pennsylvania State Police, joining that force in 1907, just two years after it was founded.
In the headlines:
Industrial output lowest since '41
Franco reported to have sent more troops to French border
Mass picket line broken up in Philadelphia
Check out the Feb. 28, 1946, Intelligencer Journal here.
Lancaster's Law and Order Society presented its annual report about the city's moral character, or lack thereof, in a packed Martin Auditorium on Feb. 27, 1921.
Presented by the Rev. C. G. Twombly, the report focused on seven areas, including liquor, gambling and burlesque.
The society identified 12 taverns and saloons selling booze in violation of Prohibition, but said gambling had largely been forced underground, where it was "not so great and open a temptation to the young."
Not so with burlesque shows, about which the society had gathered evidence to show that "lewdness, lust and animal passions were the drawing features of many of these shows" and that the residents of Lancaster must defend its youth from such "pollution."
In the headlines:
42 killed, scores injured in train wreck
Crown forces execute six Irishmen