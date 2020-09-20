Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

Sept. 20, 1995 was moving day in Manheim. At least it was for the Keith House.

The two-story log home, which was built around 1770, was one of the oldest structures in Manheim - one of the first three buildings constructed there, according to the Manheim Historical Society.

Sitting for more than 200 years at the corner of Main and Colebrook Streets, the house was lifted off of its foundations and moved a few blocks to sit next to the Fasig House, a renovated log cabin on High Street.

The Germanic-stye home had been occupied until just a few years prior to the move. The historical society was planning to refurbish the home and open it to visitors as a museum piece.

In the headlines:

AT&T splitting into three firms

FBI seeks Unabomber tips

Senate approves welfare overhaul

As the pages turned on the 1970 calendar, more stores gradually opened at the new Park City Center.

The week of Sept. 20, it was time for Gimbels, which meant a preview of the new store on the front page of the Sunday News.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was set for the morning of Sept. 25, with the traditional red ribbon to be replaced by a garland of flowers. The usual dignitaries - Lancaster mayor Thomas Monaghan, Gimbels Philadelphia president Bruce Gimbel - were to be accompanied at the ceremony by soap opera star Eileen Fulton, of "As the World Turns."

Music would be provided by the Manheim Central High School band (complete with color guard and majorettes) and the Sweet Adelines vocal group.

The 170,000-square-foot store boasted all of the shopping amenities of the day, as well as an upstairs Victorian-style dining room, overlooking the mall below from a balcony.

In the headlines:

Syrian brigade crosses into Jordan

Anti-hijacking metal detector is being tested

Revamped NFL opens with 10 games today

A bit of farming ingenuity got S. Roy Glick of Narvon onto he front page of the Intelligencer Journal in 1945.

Glick, concerned about a shortage of labor for the upcoming tomato harvest, put his engineering skills to work, modifying a truck by welding an iron framework onto it which would serve as support for a system of conveyor belts to collect tomatoes from the rows in the fields, ultimately depositing them in baskets.

His invention was designed not to eliminate human labor - people still had to pick the tomatoes and place them on the belts - but to eliminate the heavy labor involved with toting massive baskets of tomatoes around.

This, he believed, would make the harvest easy enough that women and children could do the work that formerly required men able to lift heavy loads.

In the headlines:

Senate beats Truman plan on jobless pay

Italian-Slav boundary row about settled

Penicillin in ice cream is effective

In September 1920, along Lincoln Highway East, a practical joker was shot by a motorist and was reported to be "near death" in the hospital.

The teenager, a Salisbury Township resident, conspired with his friends to trick passing "autoists" on the road, leaving a tire in the middle of the highway, then pulling it away with a rope when someone stopped their car to retrieve it.

Unfortunately, one victim of the prank thought the boys were highwaymen setting him up for a robbery, and opened fire. One of his shots struck the Salisbury Township boy, who was initially treated by a nearby physician before being driven to Lancaster General Hospital.

In the headlines:

League of Nations is now vindicated

Grand jury starts investigation of N.Y. explosion

