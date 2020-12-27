Excerpts and summaries of news stories from the former Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News that focus on the events in the county’s past that are noteworthy, newsworthy or just strange.

In December 1995, Christine Fulmer of Manheim Township was something of an ophthamalogical trailblazer - she was the first person to undergo laser eye surgery in Lancaster County.

The cutting-edge procedure, which has since become much more commonplace, involves using an excimer laser to reshape a patient's cornea, correcting vision problems and reducing or eliminating the need to wear glasses or contact lenses.

Fulmer's procedure was performed by Dr. Robert White Jr. at the Harrisburg Pike campus of Lancaster General Hospital.

In the headlines:

Forces leaving Sarajevo

Israeli-Syrian peace talks starting in Md.

9-foot croc invades trendy Fla. beach

Check out the Dec. 27, 1995, Lancaster New Era here.

In 1970, three years before the debut of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," television and radio countdown shows were dominated by big band music.

CBS television had the long-running and popular Guy Lombardo show, and NBC ran a radio show focused on big bands and other jazz formats.

That NBC show had an unexpected Lancaster connection for the transition from 1970 to 1971, the Sunday News reported.

The Glenn Miller Band was featured on the radio broadcast, performing live from the ballroom of the Lancaster Hilton Inn, at the site which later became the Hotel Brunswick and is now the Holiday Inn Lancaster.

The broadcast featured performances from around the country, in location from New York City to Chicago to Las Vegas to Hollywood. Each band got a 15- or 30-minute time slot, with the Lancaster performance slated for 1:15-1:30 a.m.

The full lineup, starting at midnight, also included Sy Oliver, Sammy Kaye, the Ramsey Lewis Trio, the Bobby Rosengarten Orchestra, Duke Ellington, Harry James, Lawrence Welk and Woody Herman.

In the headlines:

Palestinians claim Jordan force routed

Nixon pens letter to POWs' families

Ethiopia bombs Eritrean guerrillas

Check out the Dec. 27, 1970, Sunday News here.

In the aftermath of World War II, Franklin & Marshall College was dealing with a housing shortage.

But it wasn't just regular dormitories the school needed.

With ex-servicemen making up 170 of its 411 students, the college appealed to Lancaster residents to help find housing for some of these men - especially those who were married with children.

Anyone who was able to provide an apartment, or might be able to easily convert spare rooms into an apartment suitable for a family, was asked to consider renting to F&M students who had recently returned from the war.

In the headlines:

Big 3 seen agreed on all points of discussion

Civilians to get surplus blood plasma shortly

Sovietization in Russian zone of Germany is found

Check out the Dec. 27, 1945, Intelligencer Journal here.

Lancaster's Christmas celebrations circa 1920 were well documented by the Lancaster Intelligencer.

Various charitable organizations took to the streets to deliver toys and baskets of gifts to households with children, and church services were expanded with "elaborate musical programs." In the evenings, the city's theaters were packed with audiences ready to take in Christmas shows.

Fraternal organizations hosted parties to which families flocked by the hundreds for Christmas cheer and gifts for the kiddies.

Mother Nature even cooperated, providing a clear, crisp day on Christmas, followed by a light blanket of snow the day after.

In the headlines:

Senate takes up fight on emergency tariff bill today

No way of foretelling recurrence of influenza

Check out the Dec. 27, 1920, Lancaster Intelligencer here.