Whether you’re a Lancaster County resident or just visiting for a short time, it’s impossible to miss the acres of patchwork farmland and the family farms contained within. It’s easy to see these farms as just part of the landscape, another sightseeing adventure before you go do something else. But behind every farm, there’s a dozen – or sometimes dozens – of people working to grow plants, feed animals and help create an environment of sustainability.
Take Verdant View Farm, for example. Founded in 1916 by Chester and Anna Ranck, Verdant View is now a sixth-generation farm thanks to great-grandchild Elisa (Ranck) and her husband, Patrick Fleming, who acquired the farm in 2018. In recent years, Verdant View has made the transition from a dairy farm to a beef farm due to the volatility of the dairy industry. Verdant View not only operates as a fully functioning farm, with all of the animals and crops that entails, but also as a bed and breakfast and instructional center on all things farming.
The “Farmer’s Apprentice Tour” at Verdant View is designed to give interested visitors like me a basic overview of different facets of farm work. However, don’t expect to have to wake up at 5 a.m. to move some bales of hay around. On a recent morning, the first activity of the day is the one I am most excited for – milking a cow. While I don’t identify as either rural or urban, staring down the udders of a 1,200-pound cow named Gladys is a uniquely intimidating experience. As a surprise both to myself and maybe to Gladys, I am a natural. For the uninitiated, you simply wrap your thumb and pointer finger around the base of the teat, then use the rest of your hand to gently squeeze the milk out. A common urge is to want to pull down as you squeeze, which is only going to annoy the cow.
Verdant View has a few dozen cows, including a handful of babies. Next up is bottle feeding one such calf, a particularly hungry heifer named Wallop. Though the feeding bottle appears to be holding two gallons of formula, Wallop drinks it dry in seemingly no time at all. The cows are housed in a relatively new barn, raised with help from Verdant View’s numerous Amish neighbors after a fire destroyed the previous one in 2018. True to Amish design, the barn is held up mostly by wooden dowels, with barely any metal nails to be found.
As is to be expected, Verdant View is rife with animals and crops. Scooby, the farm border collie who is credited as “Defender Against the Evil Foxes” on the Verdant View website, oversees chickens, rabbits and baby goats. True to their precocious nature and, frankly, undeniable cuteness, the goats are a high point of my visit. As I hold just a small handful of food, goats with names such as Roxy, Cilantro and Chrysanthemum rush me to the point where I almost lose my balance. Though, being tackled into a pile by a gang of adorable goats would be its own dream scenario. Farm guide Lizzie Boone even demonstrates the essentials for what makes goat yoga look appealing – just seconds after she gets down on all fours, Roxy dutifully jumps on Boone’s back to execute a perfect Downward-Facing Goat.
Outside of the “Farmer’s Apprentice Tour,” there are various food-based classes, including ice cream and cheese making. While the true heavy-lifting aspects of farm work go undone during my time at Verdant View, it is still plain to see how quickly a day can fill up with tasks. Even Lancaster County lifers owe it to themselves to get a glimpse of how a working farm operates.
Tell Gladys I say hello when you do.
For more information about Verdant View Farm, visit their website at verdantview.com.