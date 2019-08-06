A large wooden structure with porous pots nestled into small holes rests against the windows in Richard Pool’s ninth grade science classroom. The hydroponic garden, which was built by McCaskey students, grows lettuce, radishes, tomatoes and strawberries.
The is an example of “extra” learning activities made possible by the Lancaster Education Foundation during the most recent school year in the School District of Lancaster.
During the 2018-19 academic year, the foundation provided more than $21,000 in venture grants to teachers in kindergarten through 12th grade. The program is funded through a combination of individual gifts, business donations and qualifying Educational Improvement Tax Credit contributions.
Students tending the hydroponic garden learn about the process of pollination, taking on the role of bees as they delicately transfer pollen from flower to flower using small paintbrushes. They even enjoyed a salad made from the lettuce grown in their classroom.
Other venture grants awarded during the 2018-19 school year were:
— Asana inquiry and meditation: $1,000 to bring trained yoga and mindfulness teachers from a local nonprofit into Burrowes Elementary to help students develop self-control and regulation, conduct literacy-based reflections and focus on instructional demands.
— Breakout boxes: $800 for activities that ask students at the McCaskey Campus to “open the box” by collaborating to solve challenging puzzles.
— Encouraging reading success for English learners: $2,200 for “high interest/low level” books for high school students learning to speak English. The books are designed for students not yet fluent in English but who have teenage interests.
— Navigating digital screen time: $1,000 for access to a digital audio book, “The Art of Screen Time: How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media and Real Life,” for all schools to share with parents.
— Schoolyard habitat design: $2,500 to allow students at E.R. Martin to design, build and establish a native pollinator garden. (Additional funding was provided by the National Wildlife Federation.)
— Sciencepalooza: $1,400 for a family science night at Wheatland Middle School featuring student science work along with interactive exhibits from the North Museum, live animal presentations and Millersville University robotics.
— “The Lion King Jr.”: $2,500 to bring live theater back to Hand Middle School for the first time in more than 20 years. The student production hit the stage in May; students also had the opportunity to see the Broadway production in New York on June 5.
— Science explores: $12,000 for elementary students districtwide to experiment in the Savvy Circuits program (third graders) and the Matter Monsters program (fourth graders).