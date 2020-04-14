Lancaster County hiring COVID-19 adviser; mayor says some still not social distancing

The Lancaster County commissioners will soon hire a special COVID-19 adviser, one of many steps local government and health systems are taking in anticipation of a possible surge of cases in the Philadelphia region, officials said at a news conference Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Lancaster city Mayor Daneen Sorace announced a redoubling of efforts to inform non-English speakers, in particular, of the importance of social distancing in halting the virus’ transmission.
“The message is not getting through, and … we need to be doing more," said Sorace, one of six leaders who spoke at a news conference outside the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center near Salunga.
Other highlights at the news conference:
- Nearly 1% of the county’s population has been tested for the virus — more than 4,500 by Lancaster General Health alone — but a top doctor said the numbers are too small to know yet whether the growth of new cases is leveling off.
- The county’s fiscal health remains strong enough that the county commissioners have no plans, for now, to furlough county employees, many of whom are working from home.
- The state Department of Health plans to begin releasing municipality-specific data about the spread of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, information that some counties with their own health departments have already been releasing. Lancaster County does not have a public health department.
Commissioner Ray D’Agostino announced that three candidates have come forward for the job to advise the county on COVID-19 matters.
“We are moving forward with bringing on someone who can provide independent advice and coordination for the county, for the hospital systems, for the community as a whole,” D’Agostino said.
The position would be funded through a $400,000 appropriation the commissioners have made for the county’s response to COVID-19. They did not reveal the adviser’s compensation.
‘Tough times to come’
Also Tuesday, U.S. Rep Lloyd Smucker, who represents Lancaster County and parts of York County, said that in a recent briefing he and other lawmakers had with national experts, Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force identified the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., regions as places of special concern for a surge.
“It’s looking pretty good right now in Pennsylvania and Lancaster County,” Smucker said, “but we know we are behind the curve compared to” New York and New Jersey. “We don’t think we are quite at the peak here yet. We think there will be additional tough times to come.”
Smucker said families, unemployed workers, small businesses and others are beginning to receive help delivered through a series of newly approved federal relief programs. He said he expects other assistance packages to be approved soon.
Frustrations with data
Josh Parsons, who chairs the board of commissioners, said he remains frustrated by limits on data released to the public and discrepancy in the numbers being released. As of Tuesday, for example, the state Department of Health was reporting 26 total deaths in Lancaster County, while the county coroner was reporting 59 deaths.
“Part of that, I understand, is because the coroner’s (numbers) are more real-time,” Parsons said.
He said the Department of Health expects to begin releasing data by municipality, instead of just by county.
“I think it’s incumbent on us and on the state and all levels of government to provide as much accurate information as possible to citizens so they’re well-armed about what’s going on,” Parsons said.