Nancy A. Boyce, 84, of Quarryville, PA, passed into the Loving Arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 19, 2020, at her home, of natural causes. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Ross and Esther Lefever Erb.
Nancy was the loving wife of Melvin C. Boyce, Jr. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary and were blessed by a celebration attended by all of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nancy was employed by Solanco School District as a high school “lunch lady” until her retirement in 1998. She also was a member of Farm Women #15 and Rawlinsville Camp Ladies Auxiliary. She was a faithful member of Wesley Church, Quarryville, ever since she and Melvin were married, and also volunteered with many ministries within their church. She especially enjoyed volunteering to “hold the babies” at MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers). Nancy and Melvin delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. They took many trips throughout the years with close friends, traveling to over 40 states, including Hawaii.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are a son, Michael Boyce (wife Kathleen); two daughters, Debbie Shubrooks (husband Jim) and Donna Wendler (husband Scott) and predeceased by a daughter, Lisa; five grandchildren, Derek Boyce (wife Ashlee), Mary Williams (husband Tyler), Brittany Staab (husband Thomas), Evan Shubrooks (wife Jenna), and Bryce Wendler. She was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Audrey, Lucy, Clare & Cooper Boyce; Leah & Ryan Williams and Brantley Shubrooks. She is also survived by her brother Charles Erb (wife Annie) and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy’s funeral service will take place at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11:30 a.m. Private interment will follow in the Wesley Cemetery. Those planning to attend are asked to wear masks and following social distancing protocol. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Wesley Church at the above address.
Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Quarryville.
