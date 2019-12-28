People gathered at the Crispus Attucks Community Center in Lancaster on Friday night to celebrate Kwanzaa. The holiday, which runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 was created in 1966 as a “pan-African holiday which celebrates family, community and culture,” according to officialkwanzaawebsite.org.
Kwanzaa celebration draws festive crowd to Crispus Attucks Community Center
