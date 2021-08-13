DAUPHIN – A few days before headlining Hersheypark Stadium, Green Day had the time of their life at a popular Harrisburg restaurant.
According to Penn Live, after enjoying a four-course meal at Mangia Qui, the rock band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, Billie Joe Armstrong, told server Christina Moon it was the best meal he ever had.
The band known for hits such as “Wake Me Up When September Ends”and “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” will perform at Hershey Stadium tonight as part of the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer, Fall Out Boy and The Interrupters.
Moon’s son Cody Vermeulen posted a picture of her with the group on Facebook under the comment “Gotta give it to the woman who brought me up! Serving like a Rockstar Momma served Green Day last night.”
Before their visit, a woman who works for group researched Mangia Qui and reserved a table. The restaurant’s co-owner, Qui Qui Masarra, had to keep everything under wraps. She told Penn Live she put them in a separate room from other guests.
Musarra was excited the stars had sought out her restaurant. The business, which specializes in authentic Italian cuisine, is well-known in Harrisburg and has been featured in several publications including Penn Live, The Burg News and Susquehanna Style. Musarra opened the business about 20 years ago with partners Staci Basore and Elide Hower.
It’s not the first time Green Day has been spotted out and about in central PA. In Feburary 2020, Armstrong, bass player Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool surprised guests at Decades Lancaster and Belvedere Inn in Lancaster city when preparing for the tour, originally slated for that year. As with most events in 2020, the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While at Belvedere Inn, the band sang karaoke and watched regular performers at the venue.