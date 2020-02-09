Lancaster Watchdog revisits a seemingly abandoned structure in Lancaster Township.
Delayed demolition
For nearly a decade, an uncompleted structure in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue in Lancaster Township, at the southern edge of Lancaster city, has been left to its environment.
First reported by Watchdog last June, the structure, near Fairview’s intersection with Hershey Avenue, has sat inactive for so long that Lancaster Township’s zoning officer, Tom Daniels, said he noticed a tree growing within the incomplete perimeter.
“I got the impression that this was going to get cleared up in a reasonable amount of time,” a reader recently wrote in.
Well, that was the plan.
The property’s owner, Way of Jesus Fellowship, planned to raze the structure after getting the necessary approval to build expanded facilities for its nearby private school, Way of Jesus Academy. It just took some time.
School chairman Michael Beiler told Watchdog that the school just received the zoning approvals it needed to build new facilities for its private school at 880 Hershey Ave., adjacent to the uncompleted structure.
The existing school facility has maxed out at 78 students, Beiler said. Building on the part of the site along Fairview Avenue would allow it to more than double its student body to about 175. The new facilities will include a two-story classroom building with a gymnasium, a community center, cafeteria and a commercial kitchen, Beiler said.
However, the structure will likely stay there a bit longer — he doesn’t expect to knock it down until the building project gets underway, likely in March 2021.
