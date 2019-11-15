Supervisors meeting, Nov. 11.
What happened: The board approved the township’s preliminary 2020 budget, which holds the real estate tax at .91 mills with no increase. For a home assessed at $200,000, the annual tax would remain at $182.
Budget highlights: Spending is projected at $7.89 million, up by 14%. Total revenues are projected at $7.01 million, a 5% increase. The capital reserve fund will increase by 40% to $1.13 million to provide funding for projects, which Township Manager Bill Laudien said are repairs to three township buildings, a new roof for the municipal headquarters and paving projects.
What’s next: The proposed budget will be on public display at the township office, 1240 Maple Ave., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. It’s also on the township website through Dec. 9, when the board will vote on its adoption.
Land transfer: The board adopted an ordinance to vacate township property at 225 Riverside Ave. and to transfer its title to Lancaster city. The adjoining property contains the new public works operations facility. The land, bordered by Riverside Avenue, the Conestoga River and Groffman Road, will allow about 10 acres to be dedicated as a greenway and trail along the Conestoga River. A Riverside Avenue trailhead is proposed with a gravel trail connecting to the city’s Northeast Greenway Trail system.
Other business: The board approved stormwater management proposals for the Conestoga Reserve development and 1780 Wabank Road.