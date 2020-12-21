The Macy’s holiday windows have been a part of American culture for more than 100 years. They’ve appeared in movies such as “Miracle on 34th Street,” are a tourist destination and remain a symbol of the bustling holiday spirit.

In a year when so many holiday attractions have been canceled, the window displays persevered in 2020.

And a Lancaster native helped make it happen.

Ken Heitmueller, a Lancaster native who has lived in New York City for 22 years, designed the lighting and mechanisms for the iconic holiday display. Heitmueller worked for the agency Harlequin Design London LTD to fabricate all the lighting design and mechatronics for the Macy’s windows.

“I was a little overwhelmed knowing how many eyes were going to be on it, but I was excited to be asked to be involved,” Heitmueller, 49, says. “I’m proud of it.”

Heitmueller may be best known to Lancaster residents as the bassist of the beloved ’90s indie pop band Suddenly, Tammy!. He also worked as a sound engineer at the Chameleon Club.

The Macy’s holiday display windows at the company’s flagship Herald Square store, located on 34th street in New York City, began in 1874, making the holidays bright for New Yorkers and tourists alike.

Special message this year

This year, Macy’s decided to use their annual holiday display as an opportunity to salute the essential workers who have been keeping the city afloat during the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. The theme is “Give. Love. Believe.”

Macy’s expresses their message of gratitude to essential workers across the world. Large, brightly colored block letters spell out “Thanks!” in one window. The display also speaks to general struggles of 2020 with other positive messages such as “Believe in Love,” “Believe in Equality” and “Believe in Santa.”

“I agree completely with it,” Heitmueller says. “I was a fly on the wall during the creative discussion of that. And I thought it was entirely appropriate — and humble, even, for a big company like that to decide to go that way.”

The bright holiday decorations are a sharp contrast to how the windows looked earlier this year, when they were boarded up in the wake of civil unrest. While the overall project was a bit more scaled back than other years, Heitmueller says he and his team dove in as soon as they got the green light.

How he did it

They were given a packet — physical or PDF artist’s rendering with the aesthetic designs — and told to replicate it. They began by creating miniature 3D cardboard mockups of the windows to run tests of their lighting and mechanical designs on.

“There wasn’t any one particular detail from my perspective that was very complicated,” Heitmueller says. “But there was a lot of it.”

Heitmueller and a friend used thousands of feet of wire to illuminate the thousands of LED lights and built more than 140 simple machines for the six Macy’s windows. There are 71 simple “hand-clapping” machines in one window alone.

“There wasn’t too much on our end that was high-technology. We used a lot of rotary motion — like motors with cranks to drive things to make things move back and forth,” Heitmueller says. “Techniques that have been used mechanically for hundreds of years, even.”

For the flashing lighting systems, Heitmueller chose to use simple micro controllers because he was familiar with them. And because the lights run for 24 hours the entire time the displays are up, he could avoid any disruption that might occur if the system ran through a computer that needed to update or would potentially crash.

Broad range of skills

Heitmueller says the key to being a good mechatronics fabricator is to be, what he calls, a “generalist.” He’s capable of working in a number of fields from carpentry to audio/visual components to electronics. Or, as he humbly puts it, “To be kind of mediocrely skilled at lots and lots of things.”

“I think the most famous pop culture example of that is probably Adam Savage of ‘Myth Busters,’ ” Heitmueller says. “I very much operate the way that he does.”

Heitmueller says he developed these various skills because he was surrounded by mechanically inclined people as a kid. His dad had a woodshop and later made a hobby of repairing and reselling old lawn mowers. His uncle worked for a regional calculator company and would bring him home broken machines bound for the dumpster for him to take apart.

“I was always like taking the stuff apart and tinkering with it when I was really little,” Heitmueller says. “Maybe even 4 or 5 years old when I started.”

Later, as the bassist for Suddenly, Tammy! and the sound engineer at the Chameleon Club, Heitmueller learned how to run wires, build input panels, and work basic audio and visual equipment typically found in recording studios and clubs.

Flash forward to 2020, and Heitmueller is running wires to bring the Macy’s holiday display to life. He says he and his team achieved their goal of replicating the designers’ vision.

“In the end, the idea is to make it look like the packet we were handed,” Heitmueller says. “It’s really jarring when you step back and look at it in front of the store and it looks like the packet.”