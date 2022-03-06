Michael Badriaki assumed duties as principal of Lancaster Mennonite High School and Middle School in July 2021. The path that led here began in Africa — he was born in Kenya and raised in Uganda — where family, community and religion created in him a desire to work with children in an educational setting.
Now 42, Badriaki moved to Lancaster in 2018 from Oregon with his wife and daughter. They were drawn here, he said, because the Anabaptist traditions and values reflected their own beliefs about peace.
“I find it a high point being in a community that takes that seriously even amongst our relationships with each other. I see (peace) practiced here probably more than any place I’ve been,” he said.
Early years
Uganda during Badriaki’s childhood was a country recovering from war, fighting the HIV/AIDS epidemic and struggling to protect its children from consequences of both. Uganda was among the highest HIV/AIDS-infected countries in the world. Many died.
“Uganda is also one of the youngest nations in the world. There were lots of children without parents during that time. Many orphanages were understaffed and we saw the need to avail ourselves,” he said, noting that communal hospitality is part of African culture.
“In Uganda if a child doesn’t have a home, a neighbor will take the kid in. My family, too. My aunt’s kids who I grew up with in the same house, to this day we call each other brother and sister. They were orphans and my parents took them in, and we were this big family. I thought that was what you did. That’s why I wanted to work with children,” he said.
Eventually, however, the enormous numbers of homeless children outweighed the community’s ability to help, creating the need for orphanages. When he was 18, Badriaki helped in orphanages, reading to children or sometimes physically carrying them to a hospital for care because they had no cars.
“Later on in college when I was studying about community development, community engagement, public health, prevention and promotion, I realized: Oh, that’s what we’d been doing. I started drawing parallels and seeing how I could have done it better by gaining knowledge,” he said.
Now at work on his second doctorate, Badriaki credits his parents for his passion for learning.
“My dad would say, ‘You need to be sure you’re always learning something new.’ My parents saw learning and formal education as the ramp on to meaningful work, honest work and maybe even gainful employment,” Badriaki said. “But for my dad, it was always about: What need is there; how can we serve the need; what can be done?”
His older sister, Elizabeth, a role model and mentor of whom he speaks with affection and admiration, also advised him, “Learn everything you can.” But his father’s counsel echoed: “Michael, if you get all these degrees and you never use them to help others, what is the learning for?”
Experiences and beliefs
At Lancaster Mennonite, his work and life experiences come together to lead a school based on Anabaptist traditions he first read about in a small library in Kampala, Uganda. He was moved by the stories of early martyrs and the idea of peace. When he was a boy, his aunt had taught him as much.
“You cannot go anywhere in Africa and not feel some kind of spiritual note,” he said. “My aunt was deeply Christian. She always told me about the Bible. She told me I would find peace in life, in Christ. She told me that over and over again.”
He said the peace that permeates Anabaptist beliefs can be applied to the broader issue of race relations today.
“There’s a way to embrace hardship and adversity like Christ did. … That means you don’t have to have an outburst when you’re being persecuted. There’s a way in which these values give you a sense of clarity and contentment, clarity to emit love, to emit patience even during suffering, which I think is a miracle. That’s exactly what happens in race relations here. That’s not talked about enough.”
Lancaster Mennonite faces change next year. The Locust Grove and New Danville campuses will merge at the 90-acre Lincoln Highway site where all students, kindergarten through grade 12, will attend.
Badriaki spoke about that unification and his vision.
How will uniting the campuses impact the school?
"All of it coming together is very exciting. From an organizational standpoint, there’s the issue of efficiency, practicality, maintenance, logistics and streamlining everything, (for example) when teachers won’t have to travel between campuses. And then with aesthetics and design, there’s more to dream about. It means coming together even from a diversity standpoint, male to female, different ways of thinking, different ways of pedagogy. Sometimes distance doesn’t allow us to see what we’re all doing but that’s all now coming to one campus."
The student population is 64% white and 36% people of color. Can you comment on LM’s progress in bringing diversity to the school?
"I look at it broadly. When it comes to ethnicity, students from all backgrounds would be at home here. There’s still some ways to go. We’re also cognizant of the need for clarity on what diversity is. For many people it’s critical race theory. We don’t teach that. We should be looking at diversity from the point of, 'Who’s not in the room? And why?'"
What is your vision for the school?
"We have a wonderful mission. It’s been here for many decades. The people who have come before me have faithfully put their shoulder to it and brought it this far. Our faculty has done a great job. I hope we can continue to show up that strength, curriculum wise, because through curriculum we can deliver on … what sets us apart here, our Anabaptist ethos. The question is: How is what we’re doing fulfilling the mission of the school, which is what their parents are sending them here for, to point them to Christ and to equip them with excellent academics."
Do you see yourself staying in Lancaster County?
"When I was offered the job, I felt the stars were aligning. Moving here was the best decision we ever made. Our daughter, Teniel, 10, attends LM. My wife Kristen and I see ourselves here for a very long time."