A Lancaster man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child will spend the next several decades behind bars.
John F. Henry, 37, pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including rape of a child, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced him to 37 1/2 to 76 years in prison.
Henry will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Henry initially declined to speak during sentencing, but then asked Totaro to "take it easy on him," according to the district attorney's office.
“Your crimes are heinous,” Totaro replied. “There’s no other way to say it. It’s detestable.”
City police received a cyber tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 9, 2020 reporting eight sexually explicit child pornography files uploaded to Google Photos and Google Drive.
Officers were able to identify Henry through the email addresses connected with his Google account, the district attorney's office said.
“[Henry] raped this very young child and memorialized these acts in videos and photographs,” Assistant District Attorney Janie Swinehart said. “He doesn’t acknowledge his behavior or take accountability for his actions.”